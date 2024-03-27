Dashing Thief Peach returns for her third and final act in Princess Peach: Showtime, and this time around, she’ll be making her way through The Dark Prison and the Dangerous Trap. As is usually the case for Dashing Thief Peach, she’s going to have to make use of her hacking skills and Theet drones if she hopes to put a stop to the Sour Bunch.

While navigating electric traps and finding a way out of this perilous prison, Dashing Thief Peach will also have five Sparkle Gems to discover. If you need some help tracking them all down, here’s where to find all Sparkle Gems in Princess Peach: Showtime’s The Dark Prison and the Dangerous Trap stage-play.

All Princess Peach: Showtime The Dark Prison & the Dangerous Trap Sparkle Gems

The Dark Prison and the Dangerous Trap is Dashing Thief Peach’s third and final act in Princess Peach: Showtime, which means that while the stage-play is quite short, you do also only have five Sparkle Gems to collect.

We’ve listed these below in the order that you can expect to find them in. So, if you’re here looking for your missing collectables, feel free to skip right ahead to the one you’re looking for.

Sparkle Gem #1

After finding yourself inside of a prison, venture into the room in the top-left corner. Maneuver along the pipes, drones, and wheels here, collecting all eight of the Sparkle Gem pieces.

Collect all eight Sparkle Gem segments in this area. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2

From the prison’s main area again, venture into the room in the bottom-left corner this time. In here, you’ll find a spotlight that you can strike a pose on using ‘ZL’ or ‘ZR’.

In the following room, platform your way to the top using the drones to reach the second Sparkle Gem.

Strike a pose! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Ribbon

In the same room as where you find Sparkle Gem #2, climb back up the green pipe and enter the door to the far left of the area. You should be in a room with one open door, a locked door, a drone, and two switches.

Interact with the top switch to move the open door into the top-right corner of the room, and then use the drone to enter it. You’ll now see the Ribboneer Theet is trapped behind some lasers. Activate the switch in this room and he will be freed, rewarding you with a Ribbon for helping.

Ribbons can be used to unlock new outfits for Princess Peach’s companion, Stella.

Time for another Ribboneer Theet rescue mission. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #3

This time, you want to go into the room that is in the top-right corner of the prison’s main area. Use the drones to make your way through the area. When you come to a room that has multiple spinning wheels of lasers, you’ll find the Sparkle Gem floating above a drone in the lower right-hand corner of the area.

Make sure to travel straight and downwards for the Gem, taking care not to fall. If you go upwards, it can be easily missed. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4

Now, it’s time to make your way into the room in the bottom-right corner of the prison’s main area. Advance through the area and after activating the switch, use the drone to head upwards. You’ll then find the fourth Sparkle Gem past some vertical lasers to your left.

Easy work. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #5

Last, but not least, your fifth and final Sparkle Gem will be a reward for successfully rescuing the Dashing Thief Sparkla and completing the final segment of the level alongside them.

