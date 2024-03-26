Perhaps some of my favourite levels in Princess Peach: Showtime, The Dark Museum & the Purple Mystery is Detective Peach’s third and final act. And let’s just say that this budding detective has definitely given Ghost Trick’s Cabanela a run for his money.

Despite being Detective Peach’s final act, there are still some Sparkle Gems hiding away, waiting to be retrieved. If you need some help tracking them all down, here’s where to find all Sparkle Gems in Princess Peach: Showtime’s The Dark Museum & the Purple Mystery stage-play.

All Princess Peach: Showtime The Dark Museum & the Purple Mystery Sparkle Gems

The Dark Museum & the Purple Mystery is Detective Peach’s third act in Princess Peach: Showtime, making this her final mystery to solve on stage at the Sparkle Theater. As her ultimate act, there’s also only five Sparkle Gems to be found.

We’ve listed this below in the order you can expect to find them in, so if you’re here hunting down missing collectibles, you can skip right ahead to the one that you’re missing.

Ribbon

In the exhibit full of artifacts and statues, head to the rightmost area where there are four statues with faces. Make all of them face towards the left. Take the elevator on your right upstairs, and you should see the Ribboneer Theet to the left of the area.

Ribbons are used to unlock new outfits for Princess Peach’s companion, Stella.

Fix the elevator and rescue this guy! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #1

At the start of the level, you’ll need to use your skills of deduction to figure out what order four of the artifacts should go in. If you get it right, you’ll get your first Sparkle Gem!

If you need a helping hand, the order that the artifacts should go in is based on how many round dots there are below them.

For example, the Ancient Sparkle Relief has one round dot below it, while the Theepota Water Urn has four round dots below it. This means that the Ancient Sparkle Relief must go first, while the Theepota Water Urn goes last.

Still not sure? The order the artifacts should go in is as follows: Ancient Sparkle Relief, Pink Crystal, Golden Themec Statue, and the Theepota Water Urn.

Now, you might wind up looking for the Golden Themec Statue. Go into the right of the area where the four statues with faces are, and this time, make them all face forwards. The Golden Themec Statue will then be revealed to you.

Interact with the artifacts in the correct order. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2

Up next, you’ll need to determine who is the real Detective Sparkla and who the frauds are. If you identify Detective Sparkla correctly, they’ll give you a second Sparkle Gem.

If you’re not sure who’s who, the real Detective Sparkla is the third one you run into. They’re identifiable by their dialogue, and the fact their nose isn’t lighting up!

There can only be one Detective Sparkla. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #3

Now, we’ll need to play a bit of ‘spot the difference’. Your third Sparkle Gem is a reward for successfully identifying what the difference is between rooms.

Need some help? The difference is the large magnifying glass.

Interacting with the magnifying glass will break this optical illusion. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4

After leaving the ‘spot the difference’ area, strike a pose on the nearby spotlight using ‘ZL’ or ‘ZR’ before proceeding into the next room. Use your Strike of Intuition on the glowing crate in here to reveal another Sparkle Gem.

Strike a pose! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #5

The fifth Sparkle Gem is awarded to you at the end of the level.

