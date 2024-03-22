Ninja Peach returns to the stage for her second act in Princess Peach: Showtime, and this time she’ll be stealthing around the Ninjutsu: The Art of Flames stage-play. Aside from blending into the environment and sneaking up on the Sour Bunch’s minions, this play features another seven Sparkle Gems for you to discover.

These Sparkle Gems, fortunately, aren’t too hard to track down, but one or two of them can be quite easily missed if you’re focused on chasing down the Sour Bunch. To give you a helping hand locating them, here’s where to find all Sparkle Gems in Princess Peach: Showtime’s Ninjutsu: The Art of Flames stage-play.

All Princess Peach: Showtime Ninjutsu: The Art of Flames Sparkle Gems

As Ninjutsu: The Art of Flames is the second act for Ninja Peach in Princess Peach: Showtime, so there’s fortunately only seven Sparkle Gems for you to find!

We’ve listed these in the order you can expect to find them in as you go through the level, so feel free to skip to the Gem you need if you’re here collectable hunting.

Sparkle Gem #1

Strike a pose on the spotlight in the area full of guards and noise traps using ‘ZL’ or ‘ZR’. You will then need to wall jump along the wooden wall here to reach the first Sparkle Gem.

Strike a pose! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2

In the same area as the first Sparkle Gem, free the trapped Theet. You can do this by distracting the two guards with noise traps before jumping down and defeating them.

Beat the armored enemy to free the Theet. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #3

The third Sparkle Gem is in the next area, on the rooftop above the first revolving door.

Backtrack onto the rooftops to reach this Sparkle Gem. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4

This Sparkle Gem is behind the second set of revolving doors. You’ll need to send the Gem outside, then return outside yourself via another revolving door to retrieve it.

Use the revolving doors to access this Sparkle Gem. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #5

The next Sparkle Gem is protected by two guards beside one of the rooftops. You'll need to sneak past them first and then beat them up to grab this Sparkle Gem.

Sneak on past and then attack! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #6

The sixth Sparkle Gem is found with some coins atop one of the moving wheels during the beginning of the running segment.

As soon as you grab this Sparkle Gem, jump! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #7

You'll now need to collect all eight of the Sparkle Gem segments during the latter half of the running segment.

Collect all Sparkle Gem segments while fending off minions. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

For more on Princess Peach: Showtime, take a look at the next stage-play, The Stolen Statue. As well as that, why not take a look at our Princess Peach: Showtime review?