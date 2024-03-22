If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

All Princess Peach: Showtime The Stolen Statue Sparkle Gems

Dashing Thief Peach returns, with seven more Sparkle Gems for you to find.

Dashing Thief Peach can be seen sliding beneath some falling platforms in Princess Peach: Showtime
Image credit: VG247/Nintendo
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Dashing Thief Peach has returned for a second act in Princess Peach: Showtime, and this time, she’ll be getting to the bottom of The Stolen Statue. That’s right, the Sour Bunch show no signs of giving up trying to steal the show, but Dashing Thief Peach is one step ahead when it comes to returning the stolen statue to its rightful place.

Amidst using drones to get around and tackling the Sour Bunch’s minions, there are also seven Sparkle Gems for keen collectors to hunt down throughout this level. If you need some clues as to where to find them, here’s where to find all Sparkle Gems in Princess Peach: Showtime’s The Stolen Statue stage-play.

All Princess Peach: Showtime The Stolen Statue Sparkle Gems

With The Stolen Statue being the second act for Dashing Thief Peach in Princess Peach Showtime, there are only seven Sparkle Gems for you to seek out and collect.

We’ve listed the locations of each Gem below, in order of when you can expect to find them. So, if you’re here simply hunting down any missing collectables, you can skip right to the Sparkle Gem that you’re missing.

Sparkle Gem #1

As you platform across the planes at the beginning of the level, a Sparkle Gem will be underneath them. You can jump to collect the Gem, and then use your ability to access the drone above it so you don’t fall.

Dashing Thief Peach stands atop a plane with a Sparkle Gem below her in Princess Peach: Showtime
Use the drone above this Sparkle Gem as soon as you grab it. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Ribbon

When you reach the building after the plane segment and head inside, go left and unlock the door here. The Theet you free will reward you with a Ribbon.

Ribbons are uses to unlock new outfits for Peach’s companion, Stella!

Dashing Thief Peach can be seen unlocking a door where a trapped Theet is in Princess Peach: Showtime
Free this Theet for a new Ribbon! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2

Up next, you’ll need to collect all eight of the Sparkle Gem segments in the area with enemy drones.

Dashing Thief Peach is shown below a pink drone and multiple Sparkle Gem segments in Princess Peach: Showtime
Use the drone here to collect all eight Sparkle Gem pieces. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #3

The third Sparkle Gem is found in the air after using your ability - and multiple ally drones - to get past the enemy drones shown below.

Dashing Thief Peach can be seen gliding above a Sparkle Gem in Princess Peach: Showtime
Use the drones to venture across the next room. You'll land on a Sparkle Gem! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4

Once you are outside again (you’ll know as there’ll be a wind current from the right), strike a pose on the grate to the left using ‘ZR’ or ‘ZL’. Use the drones in the below room to reach the top, where you’ll find the next Sparkle Gem.

Dashing Thief Peach stands atop a spotlight in Princess Peach: Showtime
Strike a pose! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #5

While traversing along the golden pipes in the following area, a Sparkle Gem can be found.

Dashing Thief Peach can be seen running across some golden pipes with a Sparkle Gem nearby in Princess Peach: Showtime
Grab the next Sparkle Gem while moving along the falling golden pipes; be quick, though! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #6

A Sparkle Gem is acquired for successfully breaking into the building with the robot minions.

Dashing Thief Peach is seen after breaking into a building in Princess Peach: Showtime
All in a day's work. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #7

The seventh and final Sparkle Gem is found by taking the upper route when traversing through the area of fire and falling blocks.

Dashing Thief Peach can be seen running through falling platforms, with a Sparkle Gem just in front of her in Princess Peach: Showtime
This Sparkle Gem is grabbed while running through the final segment of the game. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

For more on Princess Peach: Showtime, have a look at our Princess Peach: Showtime review. More guides for the game and its collectables will be arriving soon.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article

Princess Peach Showtime

Nintendo Switch

Related topics
Action Adventure Nintendo Nintendo Switch
About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's (she/they) passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games. They've been in games media for 3 years.

Comments