You’ve already tried your hand as the Swordfighter, Ninja, and a few other combat-focused starring roles in Princess Peach: Showtime, but now it’s time for Peach to head on a new adventure: A Kung Fu Tale. Here, we see Peach transform into Kung Fu Peach and learn everything that there is to know about being a Kung Fu Master.

Kung Fu Peach has to learn quickly, though, as not only are the Sour Bunch still trying to steal the show from her, but there are ten Sparkle Gems to discover, too. If you need some help tracking these down in between learning new moves, here’s where to find all Sparkle Gems in Princess Peach: Showtime’s A Kung Fu Tale stage-play.

All Princess Peach: Showtime A Kung Fu Tale Sparkle Gems

As this is Kung Fu Peach’s first act in Princess Peach: Showtime, you’ll find that there are ten collectable Sparkle Gems to seek out during A Kung Fu Tale.

These have been listed below in the order you can expect to find them in, so skip ahead to your missing Sparkle Gem if you’re here hunting down the collectables you’ve not yet grabbed.

Sparkle Gem #1

The first Sparkle Gem is found inside and to the right of the pagoda.

Go inside the pagoda and find the Sparkle Gem to the right of it. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2

During the Kung Fu Master Trial and after getting the Kung Fu power, destroy the first training branch. A Sparkle Gem is atop it.

Destroy this pillar. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #3

After exiting the Kung Fu Master Trial, use your new abilities to destroy the two boulders that have trapped the nearby Theet. You’ll be rewarded with a Sparkle Gem for helping them.

Next, destroy this boulder. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4

For the fourth Sparkle Gem, defeat the strong enemy minion in combat.

Carefully time your attacks against this enemy. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #5

In this next area, be careful not to destroy the shacks while defeating the minions here. If you climb onto the first shack, you can reach the second, middle shack, where you’ll find a Sparkle Gem atop it.

Clamber up and across the top of these small shacks. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #6

Collect all eight of the Sparkle Gem segments along the pillars for the sixth Sparkle Gem.

Collect all eight Sparkle Gem pieces here while defeating every enemy. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #7

A seventh Sparkle Gem is awarded for defeating all of the enemies atop the pillars you will have just gone across. You must defeat all enemies - as well as collect all Sparkle Gem segments here - to retrieve both Sparkle Gems.

Sparkle Gem #8

In the area where there are two poles (one of which is surrounded by Sparkle Gem segments), there is a spotlight glowing on the floor near a second pole. Strike a pose here using ‘ZL’ or ‘ZR’ and use the pole in the below room to reach another Sparkle Gem.

Strike a pose! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Pink Bow

From Sparkle Gem #8, use the pole - in front of the ‘strike a pose’ spot - to reach the upper righthand corner. Destroy the boulder here to reveal a Pink Bow!

Pink Bow’s are collectable items that can be used to unlock new outfits for Peach.

Destroy yet another boulder! This one gives you a new Bow. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #9

For the next Sparkle Gem, go ahead and collect all of those Sparkle Gem pieces in this area. Spin around both the bottom and top of the pole shown below, taking out the minions and collecting eight Sparkle Gem segments simultaneously.

Retrieve the Sparkle Gem pieces from the bottom and top of this pole. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #10

As is usually the case, your tenth and final Sparkle Gem is a reward for defeating the miniboss at the end of the level.

