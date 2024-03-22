If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

All Princess Peach: Showtime A Kung Fu Tale Sparkle Gems

Here’s where you’ll find all Sparkle Gems during A Kung Fu Tale.

Kung Fu Peach is shown after unlocking the ability in Princess Peach: Showtime
Image credit: VG247/Nintendo
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

You’ve already tried your hand as the Swordfighter, Ninja, and a few other combat-focused starring roles in Princess Peach: Showtime, but now it’s time for Peach to head on a new adventure: A Kung Fu Tale. Here, we see Peach transform into Kung Fu Peach and learn everything that there is to know about being a Kung Fu Master.

Kung Fu Peach has to learn quickly, though, as not only are the Sour Bunch still trying to steal the show from her, but there are ten Sparkle Gems to discover, too. If you need some help tracking these down in between learning new moves, here’s where to find all Sparkle Gems in Princess Peach: Showtime’s A Kung Fu Tale stage-play.

All Princess Peach: Showtime A Kung Fu Tale Sparkle Gems

As this is Kung Fu Peach’s first act in Princess Peach: Showtime, you’ll find that there are ten collectable Sparkle Gems to seek out during A Kung Fu Tale.

These have been listed below in the order you can expect to find them in, so skip ahead to your missing Sparkle Gem if you’re here hunting down the collectables you’ve not yet grabbed.

Sparkle Gem #1

The first Sparkle Gem is found inside and to the right of the pagoda.

Princess Peach stands inside a Pagoda with a Sparkle Gem beside her in Princess Peach: Showtime
Go inside the pagoda and find the Sparkle Gem to the right of it. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2

During the Kung Fu Master Trial and after getting the Kung Fu power, destroy the first training branch. A Sparkle Gem is atop it.

Kung Fu Peach stands beside a pillar with a Sparkle Gem atop it in Princess Peach: Showtime
Destroy this pillar. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #3

After exiting the Kung Fu Master Trial, use your new abilities to destroy the two boulders that have trapped the nearby Theet. You’ll be rewarded with a Sparkle Gem for helping them.

Kung Fu Peach faces a boulder with a Theet trapped behind it in Princess Peach: Showtime
Next, destroy this boulder. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4

For the fourth Sparkle Gem, defeat the strong enemy minion in combat.

Kung Fu Peach fights with a Kung Fu minion from the Sour Bunch in Princess Peach: Showtime
Carefully time your attacks against this enemy. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #5

In this next area, be careful not to destroy the shacks while defeating the minions here. If you climb onto the first shack, you can reach the second, middle shack, where you’ll find a Sparkle Gem atop it.

Kung Fu Peach stands atop a small shack with a Sparkle Gem to her right in Princess Peach: Showtime
Clamber up and across the top of these small shacks. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #6

Collect all eight of the Sparkle Gem segments along the pillars for the sixth Sparkle Gem.

Kung Fu Peach jumps across some pillars collecting Sparkle Gems in Princess Peach: Showtime
Collect all eight Sparkle Gem pieces here while defeating every enemy. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #7

A seventh Sparkle Gem is awarded for defeating all of the enemies atop the pillars you will have just gone across. You must defeat all enemies - as well as collect all Sparkle Gem segments here - to retrieve both Sparkle Gems.

Sparkle Gem #8

In the area where there are two poles (one of which is surrounded by Sparkle Gem segments), there is a spotlight glowing on the floor near a second pole. Strike a pose here using ‘ZL’ or ‘ZR’ and use the pole in the below room to reach another Sparkle Gem.

Kung Fu Peach stands on a spotlight behind a pole in Princess Peach: Showtime
Strike a pose! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Pink Bow

From Sparkle Gem #8, use the pole - in front of the ‘strike a pose’ spot - to reach the upper righthand corner. Destroy the boulder here to reveal a Pink Bow!

Pink Bow’s are collectable items that can be used to unlock new outfits for Peach.

Kung Fu Peach stands beside a boulder with a Theet trapped behind it in Princess Peach: Showtime
Destroy yet another boulder! This one gives you a new Bow. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #9

For the next Sparkle Gem, go ahead and collect all of those Sparkle Gem pieces in this area. Spin around both the bottom and top of the pole shown below, taking out the minions and collecting eight Sparkle Gem segments simultaneously.

Kung Fu Peach stands beside some minions, Sparkle Gem pieces, and a pole in Princess Peach: Showtime
Retrieve the Sparkle Gem pieces from the bottom and top of this pole. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #10

As is usually the case, your tenth and final Sparkle Gem is a reward for defeating the miniboss at the end of the level.

For more on Princess Peach: Showtime, here’s our guide to the next stage-play, The Case of the Rainy Day Plot, in which Detective Peach returns! In addition, take a look at our Princess Peach: Showtime review.

