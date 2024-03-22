If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

All Princess Peach: Showtime The Rainy Day Plot Sparkle Gems

It’s time for more sleuthing as Detective Peach has another case to crack.

Detective Peach stands at the bottom of the clock tower alongside the junior detective Theet and some police Theets in Princess Peach: Showtime
Image credit: VG247/Nintendo
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Detective Peach returns for her second act in Princess Peach: Showtime, and she has an all-new case to crack this time around. The Case of the Rainy Day Plot is perhaps one of the most pressing yet, as some pesky members of the Sour Bunch have decided to try and blow up the city.

Yet, as Detective Peach rushes to save the city from the Sour Bunch’s evil plans, she’s still got a bunch of collectable Sparkle Gems to seek out while doing so. To give you some help doing just that, here’s where to find all Sparkle Gems during Princess Peach: Showtime’s The Case of the Rainy Day Plot stage-play.

All Princess Peach: Showtime The Rainy Day Plot Sparkle Gems

As this is Peach’s second rodeo starring as Detective Peach, where she’ll be solving The Case of the Rainy Day Plot, there are fortunately only seven Sparkle Gems for you to try and find.

We’ve listed this in order of when you can expect to find the Sparkle Gems, so if you’re here seeking out any missing collectables, you can skip right to the one that you’re trying to track down.

Ribbon

At the beginning of the level, while following the suspect, you'll find a Theet showing off three paintings by a famous artist, but only one of them is the real deal.

If you manage to successfully guess which painting is the real one, you’ll receive a Ribbon. If you need some help, the real painting is the one that is furthest to the left.

Detective Peach uses Strike of Intuition on a painting in Princess Peach: Showtime
Identify the legitimate painting for a Ribbon! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Ribbons are collectable items that unlock new outfits for companion, Stella.

Sparkle Gem #1

The first Sparkle Gem is a reward for finding the correct hideout that the suspect has ran off into, which is the middle/central door. This is after following the wet footsteps from the puddle down a nearby alleyway.

Detective Peach uses Strike of Intuition on a door in Princess Peach: Showtime
The hideout is thorugh the middle door. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2

Before entering the hideout location that this suspect has ran off into, strike a pose on the sparkling floor to the right of the doors. In the below room, use Strike of Intuition on the large crate.

Detective Peach stands atop a spotlight, that is on a manhole, in Princess Peach: Showtime
Strike a pose! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #3

The third Sparkle Gem is awarded for successfully picking which area of the city the Sour Gang are planning to bomb - the clock tower.

Detective Peach uses Strike of Intuition on a figurine of the clock tower in Princess Peach: Showtime
The minions are planning on targeting the clock tower... | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4

This Sparkle Gem is sat atop some crates to the left of the entrance to the clock tower.

Detective Peach faces some crates that have a Sparkle Gem atop them in Princess Peach: Showtime
This Sparkle Gem hides in plain sight... | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #5

The next Sparkle Gem is awarded for finding the first minion, who is on the level below where the elevator takes you. Go left, take the lift down, and look at the pipe to the right.

Detective Peach faces a minion that is really bad at hiding in Princess Peach: Showtime
Find a better hiding place next time, pal. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #6

The sixth Sparkle Gem is awarded for finding the third culprit (you'll have found the second culprit on the way here), who is behind a large cog wheel in the room that is full of them, including a broken one.

Detective Peach stands next to a minion hiding behind a cog wheel in Princess Peach: Showtime
This fella has the right idea, but his face mask gives him away. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #7

Last but not least, the final Sparkle Gem is awarded for finding the bomb, which is inside the clock tower’s bell.

Detective Peach uses Strike of Intuition on the clock tower's bell in Princess Peach: Showtime
Locate the bomb and get rid of it! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

For more on Princess Peach: Showtime, take a look at our review! We’ll also be sharing more guides on where to find all Sparkle Gems in later levels soon, so stay tuned.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article

Princess Peach Showtime

Nintendo Switch

Related topics
Action Adventure Nintendo Nintendo Switch
About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's (she/they) passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games. They've been in games media for 3 years.

Comments