Detective Peach returns for her second act in Princess Peach: Showtime, and she has an all-new case to crack this time around. The Case of the Rainy Day Plot is perhaps one of the most pressing yet, as some pesky members of the Sour Bunch have decided to try and blow up the city.

Yet, as Detective Peach rushes to save the city from the Sour Bunch’s evil plans, she’s still got a bunch of collectable Sparkle Gems to seek out while doing so. To give you some help doing just that, here’s where to find all Sparkle Gems during Princess Peach: Showtime’s The Case of the Rainy Day Plot stage-play.

All Princess Peach: Showtime The Rainy Day Plot Sparkle Gems

As this is Peach’s second rodeo starring as Detective Peach, where she’ll be solving The Case of the Rainy Day Plot, there are fortunately only seven Sparkle Gems for you to try and find.

We’ve listed this in order of when you can expect to find the Sparkle Gems, so if you’re here seeking out any missing collectables, you can skip right to the one that you’re trying to track down.

Ribbon

At the beginning of the level, while following the suspect, you'll find a Theet showing off three paintings by a famous artist, but only one of them is the real deal.

If you manage to successfully guess which painting is the real one, you’ll receive a Ribbon. If you need some help, the real painting is the one that is furthest to the left.

Identify the legitimate painting for a Ribbon! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Ribbons are collectable items that unlock new outfits for companion, Stella.

Sparkle Gem #1

The first Sparkle Gem is a reward for finding the correct hideout that the suspect has ran off into, which is the middle/central door. This is after following the wet footsteps from the puddle down a nearby alleyway.

The hideout is thorugh the middle door. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2

Before entering the hideout location that this suspect has ran off into, strike a pose on the sparkling floor to the right of the doors. In the below room, use Strike of Intuition on the large crate.

Strike a pose! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #3

The third Sparkle Gem is awarded for successfully picking which area of the city the Sour Gang are planning to bomb - the clock tower.

The minions are planning on targeting the clock tower... | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4

This Sparkle Gem is sat atop some crates to the left of the entrance to the clock tower.

This Sparkle Gem hides in plain sight... | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #5

The next Sparkle Gem is awarded for finding the first minion, who is on the level below where the elevator takes you. Go left, take the lift down, and look at the pipe to the right.

Find a better hiding place next time, pal. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #6

The sixth Sparkle Gem is awarded for finding the third culprit (you'll have found the second culprit on the way here), who is behind a large cog wheel in the room that is full of them, including a broken one.

This fella has the right idea, but his face mask gives him away. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #7

Last but not least, the final Sparkle Gem is awarded for finding the bomb, which is inside the clock tower’s bell.

Locate the bomb and get rid of it! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

For more on Princess Peach: Showtime, take a look at our review! We’ll also be sharing more guides on where to find all Sparkle Gems in later levels soon, so stay tuned.