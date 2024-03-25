Mighty Peach has returned in Princess Peach: Showtime, situated on the fifth floor this time around. This stage-play, Mighty Mission: The Rescue, sees the princess visiting an alien planet and rescuing many of Sparkle Theater’s loyal patrons, Theets.

When you’re not getting the Theets out of trouble, however, there are seven Sparkle Gems to be found throughout the level. If you need some help tracking them down, here’s where to find all Sparkle Gems in Princess Peach: Showtime’s Mighty Mission: The Rescue stage-play.

All Princess Peach: Showtime Mighty Mission The Rescue Sparkle Gems

As this is Peach’s second foray as Mighty Peach in Princess Peach: Showtime, the Mighty Mission: The Rescue level only has seven Sparkle Gems for you to try and find.

We’ve listed these in the order that you can expect to find them throughout the level.

Sparkle Gem #1

For the first Sparkle Gem, you need to save all Theets during the flying segment at the very beginning of the level.

Rescue every Theet you see. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Ribbon

The Ribbon for this level is dropped when rescuing a Theet from one of the alien invaders during the flying segment at the start of the level.

Ribbons are used to unlock new outfits for Peach’s companion, Stella.

Rescue this little guy for a new Ribbon. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2 and 3

Once you reach the boss at the beginning of the level, counter-attack him and send him flying. You’ll be rewarded with two Sparkle Gems for doing so.

Two in one Sparkle Gems! Nice. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4

Once you have landed on the alien planet, defend the Theets. Then, lift up the nearby truck to reveal a spotlight. Strike a pose on the spotlight using ‘ZL’ or ‘ZR’, and in the following room, destroy the two UFOs to receive a Sparkle Gem.

Strike a pose! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #5

This Sparkle Gem is sat behind one of the trucks along the route that is being sucked up by a UFO.

Move the truck that was previously here to reveal this Sparkle Gem. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #6

When the large UFO begins chasing you down, flee while making sure all the Theets that are with you remain safe. If you manage to escape successfully with no Theets left behind, the sixth Sparkle Gem is all yours.

Keep all of your companions safe from the incoming UFO! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #7

Last, but not least, defeat the boss at the end of the level for the final Sparkle Gem.

For more on Princess Peach: Showtime, it’s time to see what the next stage-play is all about, and that’s A Kung Fu Legend. On top of that, check out our Princess Peach: Showtime review.