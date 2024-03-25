If you’ve been enjoying beating up minions galore in Princess Peach: Showtime, I’ve some good news. The next level, A Kung Fu Legend - which is Peach’s second time taking on the role of Kung Fu Peach - is full of the Sour Bunch’s mischievous minions for you to beat to a pulp.

Not only that, but there are another seven Sparkle Gems for you to get your hands on, too. If you need a helping hand finding them all, here’s where to find all Sparkle Gems in Princess Peach: Showtime’s A Kung Fu Legend stage-play.

All Princess Peach: Showtime A Kung Fu Legend Sparkle Gems

With A Kung Fu Legend being Kung Fu Peach’s second appearance in Princess Peach: Showtime, there are fortunately only seven Sparkle Gems to collect.

We’ve listed these in the order you can expect to find them in, so feel free to skip ahead if you’re here hunting specific collectables.

Ribbon

Before entering the upcoming castle, go right - down the alley - towards some vases. Break them to reveal a Theet, who’ll reward you with a Ribbon for having helped them.

Ribbons are used to unlock new outfits for Peach’s companion, Stella.

Rescue this trapped Theet. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #1

The first Sparkle Gem is a reward for freeing the first Theet at the very beginning of the level.

Rescue your first Theet. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2

In the following area, beat up the mini-boss to be awarded with the next Sparkle Gem.

Show this Kung Fu Master who's boss. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #3

Up next, you’ll need to free another Theet. A third Sparkle Gem is yours for doing so!

That's another Theet rescued! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4

In the next area, strike a pose on the spotlight in the corner of the lower level using ‘ZL’ or ‘ZR’. Use your Kung Fu skills in the following room to reach the Sparkle Gem here.

Strike a pose! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #5

Surprise, surprise. The next Sparkle Gem is a reward for rescuing a third Theet, who can be found at the bottom of the upcoming pole.

That's out third Theet found and returned to safety.

Sparkle Gem #6

In the room where you rescued the third Theet, use the bars and poles to platform up to the top. Once here, eight Sparkle Gem segments will appear along the pole to your right.

Spin down it, collecting all eight Sparkle Gem segments.

Ride down this pole, collecting all Sparkle Gem pieces along the way. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #7

The final Sparkle Gem is a reward for defeating the boss at the end of the level.

For more on Princess Peach: Showtime, check out the next level you’ll be facing, A Parade on Ice, which sees Figure Skater Peach return to the stage. On top of that, check out our Princess Peach: Showtime review.