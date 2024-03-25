Figure Skater Peach is taking to the ice rink again in Princess Peach: Showtime’s A Parade on Ice stage-play, and this time around, she and her fellow Theets will be performing as part of a parade. That is, unless, the Sour Bunch have anything to say about it, which they do.

While fending off the Sour Bunch’s minions and getting this show on the road, you’ll also have seven Sparkle Gems to find. If you need some help collecting them, here’s where to find all Sparkle Gems in Princess Peach: Showtime’s A Parade on Ice stage-play.

All Princess Peach: Showtime A Parade on Ice Sparkle Gems

A Parade on Ice marks Figure Skater Peach’s second appearance in Princess Peach: Showtime, meaning that there are only seven Sparkle Gems to collect during this level.

We’ve listed these in the order that you can expect to find them in, so feel free to skip ahead if you’re here looking for a specific collectable.

Sparkle Gem #1

At the beginning of the level, take out the enemy minions.

Beat up these minions. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2

During the first part of the performance, you’ll see this Sparkle Gem on a small platform that you can jump to.

Jump to reach this Sparkle Gem. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #3

During the next performance, collect all eight of the Sparkle Gem segments by dancing with each of the eight performing Theets.

Retrieve one Sparkle Gem from each Theet. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Ribbon

While performing, a pole will appear with a Theet at the top of it. Interact with the pole, freeing the Theet, and he will reward you with a Ribbon.

Ribbons are used to unlock new outfits for Peach’s companion, Stella.

Rescue this struggling fella for a Ribbon. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4

Up next, you’ll want to pay attention! Successfully complete figure skating moves during the performance to fill up the meter on your screen, that is at the back of the parade float. Another Sparkle Gem is yours if you can fill it, and you’ll need to make sure no pesky minions have stolen the show.

Sparkle Gem #5

Finish the parade with one final move!

Complete the final move. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #6

Before the end of the performance, strike a pose on the spotlight during the parade using ‘ZL’ or ‘ZR’. You’ll notice the spotlight is marked by small yellow stars on the floor.

Successfully complete every move in the following room to acquire the next Sparkle Gem.

Strike a pose! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #7

This Sparkle Gem is a reward for defeating the boss at the end of the level.

For more on Princess Peach: Showtime, take a look at the next level, Blight of the Sea, where Mermaid Peach will be making a return. In addition, take a look at our Princess Peach: Showtime review.