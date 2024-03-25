The next level in Princess Peach: Showtime is taking us deep down into the sea again, with Mermaid Peach taking to the stage as part of the Blight of the Sea stage-play. As per usual, she’ll be showing the Sour Bunch that they won’t keep her and her beloved community of Theets trapped inside the Sparkle Theater forever.

While using the power of music - and the ability to command fish with it - to save this underwater band from the peril of its rivals, you’ll also want to seek out the seven Sparkle Gems hidden throughout the level. If you need some help, here’s where to find all Sparkle Gems in Princess Peach: Showtime’s Blight of the Sea stage-play.

All Princess Peach: Showtime Blight of the Sea Sparkle Gems

With Blight of the Sea being Mermaid Peach’s second appearance during Princess Peach: Showtime, there are only seven Sparkle Gems for you to collect during this level.

We’ve listed these in the order you can expect to find them in, so feel free to skip ahead if you’re here hunting specific collectables.

Ribbon

At the very beginning of the level, you’ll see a purple clam just above and behind where Peach spawns. Use the nearby fish to open it, and you’ll receive a Ribbon!

Ribbons are used to unlock new outfits for Peach’s companion, Stella.

Free the Theet from this clam to receive a Ribbon. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #1

Just slightly further up ahead, strike a pose atop the spotlight on the seafloor (which is covered in starfish) using ‘ZL’ or ‘ZR’. In the next room, free the possessed Theets to collect your first Sparkle Gem.

Strike a pose! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2

Above the spotlight you will have just used will be a purple clam. Use the fish to open it and collect the next Sparkle Gem.

Open this clam. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #3

While slowly following the ship, you’ll find another purple clam in the lower half of the area. Use the fish to open it and you’ll be rewarded with the third Sparkle Gem.

Open yet another clam! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4

We’ve got our work cut out for us when it comes to this Sparkle Gem, as you’ll need to defeat the ghastly ship and its minions here to retrieve it.

The minions will surround themselves with rocks and begin to throw them at you. Once they throw the rocks, there'll be an opening. Use this opening to have your fish friend send them for a spin.

Attack the minions whenever there is an opening. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #5

Up next, use your magical singing skills to have the nearby fish travel into a grate below you on the ship. There’ll be a Sparkle Gem for them to grab here.

Head down into this grate below you. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #6

Up next, use your ability and the large wooden eel to free the trapped Theets from the cage.

Free the band! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #7

It’ll now be time for a concert under the sea. Using your ability, collect every fish and perform the song perfectly to unlock the final Sparkle Gem.

For more on Princess Peach: Showtime, take a look at the next level, The Dark Ice and the Shadowy Age, which will take you back down to the Basement of Sparkle Theater. While you’re at it, take a look at our Princess Peach: Showtime review.