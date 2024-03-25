If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Princess Peach: Showtime The Dark Ice & the Shadowy Age Sparkle Gems

Figure Skater Peach has one final performance in The Dark Ice & The Shadowy Age stage-play.

Figure Skater Peach and a Sparkla skate away from some falling icicles in Princess Peach: Showtime
Image credit: VG247/Nintendo
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

You’re slowly approaching the end of your time at Sparkle Theater in Princess Peach: Showtime, with many of Peach’s starring roles preparing for their final acts, and thus, their final plight against the Sour Bunch. This time around, we’ll be enjoying Figure Skater Peach’s third act, The Dark Ice and the Shadowy Age.

In this level, you’ll be fending off the Sour Bunch’s dark magic once more, and you’ll be doing it in the utmost style as Figure Skater Peach. That said, there are still five Sparkle Gems for you to try and seek out amidst the chaos… If you need a helping hand, here’s where to find all Sparkle Gems during Princess Peach: Showtime’s The Dark Ice and the Shadowy Age stage-play.

All Princess Peach: Showtime The Dark Ice & the Shadowy Age Sparkle Gems

The Dark Ice and the Shadowy Age fortunately only has five Sparkle Gems to find throughout it in Princess Peach: Showtime.

These are listed in the order you can expect to find them in, and be careful to not rush into that first boss room or you might miss one!

Sparkle Gem #1

At the very start of the level, defeat all the Sour Bunch’s minions.

Figure Skater Peach takes on some Sour Bunch minions in Princess Peach: Showtime
Show these minions who's boss. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Ribbon

Before pressing ahead, jump down to your right. Clear out the two enemies that are bothering the Theet here, and they’ll reward you with a Ribbon.

Ribbons are used to unlock new outfits for Princess Peach’s companion, Stella.

Figure Skater Peach approaches a Ribboneer Theet being bothered by two minions in Princess Peach: Showtime
Rescue the Theet from the minions. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2

Before pressing ahead, strike a pose on the spotlight to the left of the area using ‘ZL’ or ‘ZR’. In the following room, complete all of the moves to receive another Sparkle Gem.

Figure Skater Peach stands atop a spotlight in Princess Peach: Showtime
Strike a pose! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #3

While fleeing the downpour of icicles, you’ll need to collect all eight pieces of the Sparkle Gem to unlock this particular Sparkle Gem.

Figure Skater Peach faces a Sour Bunch minion and multiple Sparkle Gem segments in Princess Peach: Showtime
Retrieve all the Sparkle Gem segments while fleeing the icicles and avoiding minions. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4

After the falling passage, you’ll find another Sparkle Gem on a platform to the left of the area. You’ll need to be quick to grab it, though, as those icicles are still coming for you!

Figure Skater Peach approaches a Sparkle Gem in Princess Peach: Showtime
You'll need to go back on yourself ever so slightly for this Sparkle Gem. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #5

Last, but not least, your final Sparkle Gem will be given to you as a reward for finishing the level.

For more on Princess Peach: Showtime, take a look at the Patissiere's third act, The Dark Baker and the Bewitching Sweets, take a look at our Princess Peach: Showtime review too.

