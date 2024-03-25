You’re slowly approaching the end of your time at Sparkle Theater in Princess Peach: Showtime, with many of Peach’s starring roles preparing for their final acts, and thus, their final plight against the Sour Bunch. This time around, we’ll be enjoying Figure Skater Peach’s third act, The Dark Ice and the Shadowy Age.

In this level, you’ll be fending off the Sour Bunch’s dark magic once more, and you’ll be doing it in the utmost style as Figure Skater Peach. That said, there are still five Sparkle Gems for you to try and seek out amidst the chaos… If you need a helping hand, here’s where to find all Sparkle Gems during Princess Peach: Showtime’s The Dark Ice and the Shadowy Age stage-play.

All Princess Peach: Showtime The Dark Ice & the Shadowy Age Sparkle Gems

The Dark Ice and the Shadowy Age fortunately only has five Sparkle Gems to find throughout it in Princess Peach: Showtime.

These are listed in the order you can expect to find them in, and be careful to not rush into that first boss room or you might miss one!

Sparkle Gem #1

At the very start of the level, defeat all the Sour Bunch’s minions.

Show these minions who's boss. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Ribbon

Before pressing ahead, jump down to your right. Clear out the two enemies that are bothering the Theet here, and they’ll reward you with a Ribbon.

Ribbons are used to unlock new outfits for Princess Peach’s companion, Stella.

Rescue the Theet from the minions. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2

Before pressing ahead, strike a pose on the spotlight to the left of the area using ‘ZL’ or ‘ZR’. In the following room, complete all of the moves to receive another Sparkle Gem.

Strike a pose! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #3

While fleeing the downpour of icicles, you’ll need to collect all eight pieces of the Sparkle Gem to unlock this particular Sparkle Gem.

Retrieve all the Sparkle Gem segments while fleeing the icicles and avoiding minions. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4

After the falling passage, you’ll find another Sparkle Gem on a platform to the left of the area. You’ll need to be quick to grab it, though, as those icicles are still coming for you!

You'll need to go back on yourself ever so slightly for this Sparkle Gem. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #5

Last, but not least, your final Sparkle Gem will be given to you as a reward for finishing the level.

