All Princess Peach: Showtime Castle of Thorns Sparkle Gems

Here’s where you’ll find all ten Sparkle Gems during the first act of the Swordfighter stage-play, Castle of Thorns.

Peach is shown wearing the Swordfighter outfit in Princess Peach: Showtime
Image credit: VG247/Nintendo
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Princess Peach: Showtime is here to show you what the intricacies of Nintendo-themed theater are all about, and the good news is that it’s great fun. As you step into the Swordfighter’s first act, the Castle of Thorns, it’ll quickly become clear that the Sour Bunch has some very different ideas for this stage-play.

While you’ll be focusing on reclaiming Sparkle Theater from the Sour Bunch, you’ll also have ten Sparkle Gems to collect throughout this level. If you need a helping hand, here’s where to find all ten Sparkle Gems during the Swordfighter’s Castle of Thorns stage-play in Princess Peach: Showtime.

All Princess Peach: Showtime Castle of Thorns Sparkle Gems

Below, we walk you through where to find all of the Sparkle Gems in the Castle of Thorns level of Princess Peach: Showtime. We have detailed these in the exact order that you can collect them in, so if you’re simply hunting for the few Sparkle Gems you might’ve missed, you can jump straight to them!

Sparkle Gem #1

This Sparkle Gem is awarded to the player at the end of the first section of this level. You will have to use your Sparkle power on three flowers to illuminate the stage, revealing a door to the next section and scaring some minions off in the process.

Peach illuminates three flowers to reveal a door, and Sparkle Gem, in Princess Peach: Showtime
Scare off the baddies and illuminate the flowers to proceed. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2

This Sparkle Gem is directly outside of the blue door in the second section of the level.

Peach stands by some bushes to the right of a Sparkle Gem in Princess Peach: Showtime
This Gem is simply sat waiting for you. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Pink Bow

Pink Bows are another collectable in Princess Peach: Showtime that can unlock new outfits for Peach.

If you enter the blue door by where you just found Sparkle Gem #2, you can use your Sparkle power to have all six trees in the room bloom. Voila! A new Pink Bow is yours.

Sparkle Gem #3

Before leaving the second section of the level, where multiple thorny spikes bloom in front of the door, jump to the right platform and use your Sparkle power on the bushes to make them bloom.

Peach speaks with a Theet after making some nearby flowers bloom in Princess Peach: Showtime
Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4

This Sparkle Gem is acquired after entering the third section of the level and receiving the Swordfighter power. Chop down the branches and kill the minions here to receive it.

Peach is shown surrounded by thorned branches after having received the Swordfighter ability in Princess Peach: Showtime
This Theet will give you a Sparkle Gem for breathing some life back into the flora. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #5

Acquired immediately after Sparkle Gem #4, when you chop down more thorns blocking the way.

Sparkle Gem #6

This Sparkle Gem is given to you after killing the six minions inside the castle.

Sparkle Gem #7

During stage-plays, you’ll find sparkly spots on the floor from time to time. If you use ‘ZL’ or ‘ZR’ to strike a pose atop them, you can earn extra coins or be whisked away into a secret room.

Strike a pose atop the sparkly pillar inside the castle, and kill the four minions in the following room to receive this Sparkle Gem.

Peach stands atop a pillar with a sparkling spotlight on it in Princess Peach: Showtime
Strike a pose! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #8

You’ll be awarded this Sparkle Gem once you kill the miniboss with the shield and hammer inside of the castle.

Peach faces an armored mini-boss wielding a hammer in Princess Peach: Showtime
Beat up this scary-looking fella, and another Sparkle Gem is yours. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #9

This Sparkle Gem is found on the metal platforms that surround the castle's exterior.

Peach stands on a platform outside of the castle where a Sparkle Gem can be found in Princess Peach: Showtime
Be wary of the minions on your tail while platforming. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #10

The tenth and final Sparkle Gem in the Castle of Thorns is given to you upon beating the boss at the end of the level.

That’s it for the collectables in Princess Peach: Showtimes Castle of Thorns stage-play. Now, it’s time to see what Ninjutsu: The Art of Rapids is all about. While you’re at it, be sure to take a look at our review of Princess Peach: Showtime.

