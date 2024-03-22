Ever wondered what Princess Peach would be like as a ninja? Well, wonder no more in Princess Peach: Showtime, where Peach gets to take to the center of the stage as Ninja Peach during the Ninjutsu: The Art of Rapids stage-play. As she stealthily rescues Sparkle Theatre from the Sour Bunch, you’ll get to see this Princess take part in plenty of action.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Amidst beating up bad guys and blending into the environment, you’ll also find ten Sparkle Gems hiding away throughout the level. If you need a helping hand, here’s where to find all ten Sparkle Gems during the Ninja’s The Art of Rapids stage-play in Princess Peach: Showtime.

All Princess Peach: Showtime Ninjutsu: The Art of Rapids Sparkle Gems

We’ve detailed all ten Sparkle Gems that can be found during the Ninjutsu: The Art of Rapids stage-play in Princess Peach: Showtime below. These are all listed in the order that you should find them in, so if you’re here to track down a few missing Sparkle Gems, you can skip right to them.

Sparkle Gem #1

Use your Sparkle ability on the two cherry blossom trees at the beginning of the level to reveal a cave.

Use your Sparkle ability to make these two cherry blossom trees bloom. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2

This Sparkle Gem is behind a piece of the set, where the stage rotates. You’ll catch a glimpse of it as the stage moves, and it’ll be to your left once the stage stops moving.

After the stage rotates, another Gem is to your left, behind the set. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #3

This Sparkle Gem is acquired while jumping up the walls leading out of the cave where you first get the Ninjutsu ability.

After getting the Ninja ability, you can wall-jump up to the next Gem. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4

This Sparkle Gem is acquired after beating up the upcoming armored enemy with a backstab.

Dealing with this enemy will land you another Gem. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #5

You’ll find this Sparkle Gem on the rooftop after wall-hiding past some enemies. Jump on the lantern to the right of the tall platform that has an enemy on it, then jump to the platform and take out this enemy with your Ninjutsu ability.

You’ll then be able to jump onto the roof again, and the Sparkle Gem is just to your left.

You'll have to backtrack on the rooftops a little bit for this Gem. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Pink Bow

You’ll then need to traverse more rooftops to reach the following area, which has plenty of enemies and water. When you first drop down into the area, smash up the pots to your left before advancing to receive a Pink Bow.

Pink Bows are collectables that unlock new outfits for Peach.

The Pink Bow in this level is hidden behind these pots. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #6

After that, defeat the red armored enemy in the middle of the watery area to receive the next Sparkle Gem. A spotlight will point him out.

Take out the red enemy for the next Sparkle Gem. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #7

As mentioned in our guide to the Castle of Thorns, there are often sparkly spots on the floor throughout stage-plays where Peach can strike a pose using ‘ZL’ or ‘ZR’. Sometimes, you’ll acquire coins for doing this, and other times you’ll be whisked away into a secret room.

After the minion runs off with the scroll, strike a pose on the sparkly spot to your right (before running off after the minion). In the next room, wall jump to the top to receive the Sparkle Gem.

After the minion runs off with the scroll, strike a pose on this spotlight. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #8

You’ll soon be in a running segment, where you cannot slow down or stop. When the grey walls appear that allow you to run across them Sonic-style, you’ll need to successfully collect eight small, blue Sparkle Gem segments to form a full Sparkle Gem.

You'll need to grab all eight pieces of this Sparkle Gem while running. | Image credit: VG247 / Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #9

After the running segment, attack the birds while jumping between beams. One of the birds will have one of our companions - a Theet - in its claws, and he will give us a Sparkle Gem once freed.

It is not this bird that you need to defeat for the Sparkle Gem, but the next one with a Theet in its claws. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #10

Eventually, you’ll be able to catch up with the minion who has stolen the scrolls. Once you do, your final Sparkle Gem will be awarded to you!

For more on Princess Peach: Showtime, it’s time to take to the stage again with Cowgirl in the Wilderness. While you’re at it, be sure to check out our Princess Peach: Showtime review.