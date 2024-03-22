If you’ve ever wanted to see Princess Peach throwing cars around the place and beating up aliens, you can witness - and take part in - just that in Princess Peach: Showtime’s Mighty Mission Alien Invasion stage-play. Armed with superhuman strength, Mighty Peach is tasked with saving Theets from some UFOs.

While saving Theets and taking down the alien invaders, you’ll also find that there are ten Sparkle Gems for you to find and collect. If you need some help tracking them all down, here’s where to find the Sparkle Gems during Mighty Mission Alien Invasion in Princess Peach: Showtime.

All Princess Peach: Showtime Mighty Mission: Alien Invasion Sparkle Gems

Below, we’ve listed all ten of the Sparkle Gems to be found throughout the Mighty Mission: Alien Invasion stage-play in Princess Peach: Showtime. These have been listed in the order you can collect them in, so if you’re here hunting for missing collectibles, you can skip right to the Sparkle Gem you’re trying to track down.

Sparkle Gem #1

For the first Sparkle Gem, you’ll need to save the two Theets from the UFOs.

Prevent the Theets from being abducted! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2

Up next, use your Sparkle ability on the water fountain three times to clear the upcoming path.

Use Sparkle to power the fountain. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #3

The third Sparkle Gem is found atop the bus in the office block.

This Sparkle Gem is sat atop a bus. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4

Next, protect the Theets from the incoming invasion - after having received your Mighty ability - and you’ll be rewarded with the fourth Sparkle Gem.

Mighty Peach needs to defeat a few waves of enemies for this Sparkle Gem. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #5

This Sparkle Gem is hidden underneath the wrecked cars following the previous invasion. Use your ability to pick up and destroy the vehicles to find it!

This Sparkle Gem is beneath some wrecked cars. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #6

Next, you’ll need to defeat the octopus-like alien trying to capture the Theets. Again, your reward for rescuing them will be the sixth Sparkle Gem.

Defeat the alien before they capture any Theets. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #7

After the octopus-like alien, strike a pose on the spotlight using ‘ZL’ or ‘ZR’. Defeat the four UFO’s trying to abduct Theets in the following room to receive another Sparkle Gem.

Strike a pose on the spotlight before heading any further. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #8

To unlock the next Sparkle Gem, you’ll need to retrieve all eight of the Sparkle Gem segments during the flying portion of the level.

Collect all the Sparkle Gem segments while flying for this collectible. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #9

Next, save all the abducted Theets during the flying portion of the level. If you’re successful, another Sparkle Gem is all yours.

Make sure to rescue all of the Theets. No man left behind! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #10

The final Sparkle Gem is a reward for defeating the boss at the end of the level.

For more on Princess Peach: Showtime, take a look at our 5/5 review of the game.