Cowgirl Peach has returned for her second-act, Cowgirl at Dusk, in Princess Peach: Showtime. This time around, she’s up to more of the same Wild West antics; launching her lasso at foes and obstacles, stealing the show back from the Sour Bunch, and retrieving as many Sparkle Gems as possible.

With this being Cowgirl Peach’s second act, there’s only seven Sparkle Gems for you to track down this time around. If you need some help tracking them all down, here’s where to find all Sparkle Gems during the Cowgirl at Dusk stage-play in Princess Peach: Showtime.

All Princess Peach: Showtime Cowgirl at Dusk Sparkle Gems

Given that Cowgirl at Dusk is Cowgirl Peach’s second act in Princess Peach: Showtime, there are only seven Sparkle Gems for you to worry about collecting.

If you’re here hunting down the ones that you’re missing, we have listed these in order of when you can expect to find them throughout the level. So, you can skip straight to the specific Sparkle Gem that you’re hunting down, if needs be.

Sparkle Gem #1

This Sparkle Gem is found in the saloon while horse-riding. You’ll need to take the lower route when riding on horse-back to actually go through the saloon. If you take the higher route, you’ll have to come back and replay the level to acquire this Sparkle Gem.

This Sparkle Gem is found inside the saloon. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2

Collect all the Sparkle Gem segments while riding along the houses that have just fallen from the sky.

Carefully collect all eight Sparkle Gem pieces! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #3

This Sparkle Gem is easily found while jumping across the roof of the train.

Run across the rooftop of the train to find this Sparkle Gem. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4

After getting down from the rooftop of the train and being met by a Theet, strike a pose atop the spotlight to your left using ‘ZL’ or ‘ZR’ before continuing.

In the next room, you’ll need to use your lasso on some barrels containing Theets. If you rescue all three Theets successfully, another Sparkle Gem is yours.

Strike a pose! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #5

The next Sparkle Gem is found when throwing barrels at the minions riding on horseback. One will have a crate with a Sparkle Gem on their back that you’ll want to try and aim for.

Launch barrels at the horses, aiming for the Sparkle Gem. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #6

Your next Sparkle Gem is found in between the rolling barrels and crates, directly following the segment where you’re throwing barrels at minions on horseback.

Be careful not to get hit - like we did - while grabbing this one. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #7

The final Sparkle Gem is a reward for finishing the final segment of the stage-play by putting a stop to the train. You’ll need to throw a barrel at it, and then use your lasso to remove one of its wheels for it to grind to a halt.

Last, but not least, put a stop to the train! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

