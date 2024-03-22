If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

All Princess Peach: Showtime Spooky Party Sparkle Gems

Welcome to the Spooky Party has seven Sparkle Gems hidden away among the budding bakers.

Patissiere Peach stands on stage with some baker Theets in Princess Peach: Showtime
Image credit: VG247/Nintendo
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

If you’re a fan of both sweet treats and Halloween, Princess Peach: Showtime’s Welcome to the Spooky Party stage-play will be right up your alley. As Patissiere Peach’s second-act, there’s fortunately less Sparkle Gems to collect, but you will have your work cut out for you baking cookies and decorating cakes for some very demanding Theets.

In between the chaos of baking, you don’t want to neglect the few Sparkle Gems you can acquire during this stage-play, as they’re particularly easy to grab once you know how. To give you some help, here’s where to find all Sparkle Gems in Princess Peach Showtime’s Welcome to the Spooky Party stage-play.

All Princess Peach: Showtime Spooky Party Sparkle Gems

As Patissiere Peach’s second act in Princess Peach: Showtime, the Welcome to the Spooky Party level only has seven Sparkle Gems for you to try and seek out.

We’ve listed their locations in the order you can expect to find them in, so if you’re here hunting down missing collectables, you can skip right to the one that you’re trying to get ahold of.

Sparkle Gem #1, and 2

Make your way into the kitchen and decorate the seven cakes successfully, and quick enough, to satiate the possessed Theets.

Patissiere Peach sits on a a swing to decorate cakes in Princess Peach: Showtime
Get decorating! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Ribbon

After exiting the kitchen, head right and enter it again from a different entrance that is behind all the sweet stands. This is shown in the below screenshot. Once inside, bake a batch of cookies for the possessed Theets in here.

Your reward will be a Ribbon, which can be used to unlock new outfits for Peach.

Patissiere Peach faces a hidden entrance back into the kitchen in Princess Peach: Showtime
Sneak back into the kitchen to collect a Ribbon. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #3

At the next stand where a Theet is trying, and failing, to make cookies, help him out! Make two batches of cookies and give them to the possessed Theets to the left and right of the area.

Patissiere Peach stands beside a cookie-baking stand with some possessed Theets to her right in Princess Peach: Showtime
Help this Theet out! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4, 5, and 6

Up next, you'll need to craft batches of cookies to satiate the hordes of possessed Theets. You'll need to be fast as you possibly can, and always use the help of the Theets when baking - where possible - as this will produce more cookies at once!

Patissiere peach prepares to bake cookies for possessed Theets in Princess Peach: Showtime
You've got your work cut out for you here. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #7

Strike a pose on the spotlight between stalls. You'll then need to bake some cookies for the Theets in the following room.

Patisierre Peach stands atop a spotlight in Princess Peach: Showtime
Strike a pose! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

For more on Princess Peach: Showtime, it’s time for your first foray as Mermaid Peach in the Melody of the Sea stage-play. While you’re at it, take a look at our Princess Peach: Showtime review.

