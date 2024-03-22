A kingdom of isolation, and it looks like Peach is the queen! If you’re a fan of Disney’s snowy hit, Frozen, you’ll undoubtedly find some joy in Princess Peach: Showtime’s Figure Skater stage-plays. The first of them is A Snow Flower on Ice, which sees Figure Skater Peach dancing on ice with her friends and companions, Theets.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

While giving the audience a real show, Peach will also have to seek out ten Sparkle Gems throughout this level. If you need pointing in the right direction, here’s where to find all Sparkle Gems during the Figure Skater’s first act, A Snow Flower on Ice, in Princess Peach: Showtime.

All Princess Peach: Showtime Snow Flower on Ice Sparkle Gems

Below, we’ve detailed where you can find all ten Sparkle Gem’s during Princess Peach: Showtime’s A Snow Flower on Ice stage-play. These are listed in order of when you should find them throughout the level, so if you’re simply hunting down some missing Sparkle Gems, you can skip right to them.

Sparkle Gem #1

The first Sparkle Gem will be given to you once you illuminate all the bushes with festive lights at the start of the level using your Sparkle ability.

Illuminate the bushes around this ice rink for the first Sparkle Gem. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2

You’ll need to defeat the minion in the next ice rink to receive the second Sparkle Gem.

Defeat this minion. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #3

Use your Sparkle ability on the three piles of snow in the ice rink, where two minions need defeating. Theets will be trapped inside the snowmen here...how cruel!

Rescue the Theets trapped inside the snowmen. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4

Complete the first figure skating exhibition, successfully completing every move. Some Theets will join you; collect them and complete the final move to retrieve the fourth Sparkle Gem.

Complete your first skating exhibition alongside the Theets. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #5

Complete the following spin and jump celebration without missing a single move to receive the next Sparkle Gem.

Sparkle Gem #6

During the next solo figure skating exhibition, collect all eight of the Sparkle Gem segments by gathering all eight of the Theets.

Collect all eight Theets while skating. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #7

This Sparkle Gem will be awarded after the previous Gem. All you need to do is complete the final move after having collected the Theets!

Sparkle Gem #8

After leaving the ice rink and before following the minions, strike a pose atop the shiny spotlight in the area. Land all of the moves in the following room and another Sparkle Gem is yours!

Strike a pose! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Pink Bow

To receive the Pink Bow for this level, you’ll need to rescue the Theet from the bauble.

Pink Bows are another collectable that is used to unlock new outfits for Peach.

You'll need to rescue this Theet. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #9

Collect all eight of the Sparkle Gem segments between the baubles.

Weave between the baubles to collect all the Sparkle Gem segments. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #10

The final Sparkle Gem is an award for defeating the miniboss.

For more on Princess Peach: Showtime, it's time to see what The Case of the Missing Mural is all about as Detective Peach. Alternatively, feel free to take a look at our review of Princess Peach: Showtime, too!