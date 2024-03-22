If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

All Princess Peach: Showtime Snow Flower on Ice Sparkle Gems

In A Snow Flower on Ice, we get to see Peach show off her figure-skating prowess.

Peach receives the Figure Skater ability in Princess Peach: Showtime
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

A kingdom of isolation, and it looks like Peach is the queen! If you’re a fan of Disney’s snowy hit, Frozen, you’ll undoubtedly find some joy in Princess Peach: Showtime’s Figure Skater stage-plays. The first of them is A Snow Flower on Ice, which sees Figure Skater Peach dancing on ice with her friends and companions, Theets.

While giving the audience a real show, Peach will also have to seek out ten Sparkle Gems throughout this level. If you need pointing in the right direction, here’s where to find all Sparkle Gems during the Figure Skater’s first act, A Snow Flower on Ice, in Princess Peach: Showtime.

All Princess Peach: Showtime Snow Flower on Ice Sparkle Gems

Below, we’ve detailed where you can find all ten Sparkle Gem’s during Princess Peach: Showtime’s A Snow Flower on Ice stage-play. These are listed in order of when you should find them throughout the level, so if you’re simply hunting down some missing Sparkle Gems, you can skip right to them.

Sparkle Gem #1

The first Sparkle Gem will be given to you once you illuminate all the bushes with festive lights at the start of the level using your Sparkle ability.

Peach stands in an ice rink with some bushes covered in festive lights thanks to her Sparkle ability in Princess Peach: Showtime
Sparkle Gem #2

You’ll need to defeat the minion in the next ice rink to receive the second Sparkle Gem.

Peach approaches a group of Theets being intimidated by minions in Princess Peach: Showtime
Sparkle Gem #3

Use your Sparkle ability on the three piles of snow in the ice rink, where two minions need defeating. Theets will be trapped inside the snowmen here...how cruel!

Peach looks at some Theets, minions, and snowmen in Princess Peach: Showtime
Sparkle Gem #4

Complete the first figure skating exhibition, successfully completing every move. Some Theets will join you; collect them and complete the final move to retrieve the fourth Sparkle Gem.

Figure Skater Peach skates around with a group of Theets behind her in Princess Peach: Showtime
Sparkle Gem #5

Complete the following spin and jump celebration without missing a single move to receive the next Sparkle Gem.

Sparkle Gem #6

During the next solo figure skating exhibition, collect all eight of the Sparkle Gem segments by gathering all eight of the Theets.

Peach figure skates alongside some Theets in Princess Peach: Showtime
Sparkle Gem #7

This Sparkle Gem will be awarded after the previous Gem. All you need to do is complete the final move after having collected the Theets!

Sparkle Gem #8

After leaving the ice rink and before following the minions, strike a pose atop the shiny spotlight in the area. Land all of the moves in the following room and another Sparkle Gem is yours!

Peach stands atop a spotlight outside of the main ice rink in Princess Peach: Showtime
Pink Bow

To receive the Pink Bow for this level, you’ll need to rescue the Theet from the bauble.

Pink Bows are another collectable that is used to unlock new outfits for Peach.

Peach faces a Theet stuck on a bauble, being taunted by a minion in Princess Peach: Showtime
Sparkle Gem #9

Collect all eight of the Sparkle Gem segments between the baubles.

Peach faces multiple baubles with Sparkle Gem pieces between them in Princess Peach: Showtime
Sparkle Gem #10

The final Sparkle Gem is an award for defeating the miniboss.

For more on Princess Peach: Showtime, it's time to see what The Case of the Missing Mural is all about as Detective Peach. Alternatively, feel free to take a look at our review of Princess Peach: Showtime, too!

