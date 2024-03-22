If you are a fan of sleuthing, or have ever imagined what a Princess Peach and Sherlock Holmes crossover would look like, Princess Peach: Showtime’s The Case of the Missing Mural is just that. The Princess takes on the role of Detective Peach in this stage-play to get to the bottom of a stolen mural.

While searching for clues and tracking down culprits, you’ll also want to keep an eye out for all ten Sparkle Gems hidden throughout the level. If you need a hand hunting them down, here’s where to find all Sparkle Gems as Detective Peach in Princess Peach: Showtime’s The Case of the Missing Mural.

All Princess Peach: Showtime Case of the Missing Mural Sparkle Gems

We’ve listed the locations of all ten of the Sparkle Gems in Princess Peach: Showtime’s The Case of the Missing Mural stage-play. These have been listed in order of when you’ll find them throughout the level, so if you’re here hunting down some missing collectibles, you can skip right to the Sparkle Gem that you’re looking for.

Sparkle Gem #1

In the first area of the level, scare off the two minions intimidating the Theet using your Sparkle ability.

You know the drill; scare off those minions! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2

The second Sparkle Gem is found behind the billboard advertising the ancient mural exhibition.

This Sparkle Gem is hidden in plain sight. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #3

To unlock the third Sparkle Gem, you need to solve the puzzle involving the four symbols in the office. This then reveals a hidden passage. You’ll need to use your Sparkle ability on the podiums around the room, in the order that the symbols are shown on the plaque: star, lightning, cloud, and sun.

Use Sparkle to activate the podiums in order. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4

Next, use your Strike of Intuition on the sofa in the office to reveal a where the junior detective Theet is hiding.

Not a great hiding spot, is it? | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #5

After exiting the office, strike a pose using ‘ZL’ or ‘ZR’ on the manhole just outside. In the following room, use your Strike of Intuition on the large crate that has blue sparkles coming from it. You’ll find the next Sparkle Gem here!

Before venturing into the next area, strike a pose on this spotlight. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #6

For the sixth Sparkle Gem, use your Strike of Intuition on the ‘stone slate carved with ancient text’ to the left of the exhibit; there’ll be a vent hidden behind it.

Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #7

For this Sparkle Gem, you'll first need to retrieve the Spades key from the room where the Masks of Disguise were stolen from. This key is just behind the door, where you’ll also find a heart.

After grabbing the key, go to the right of the exhibit here, and use the key on the blue sarcophagus.

A Sparkle Gem is trapped in here! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #8

Now, it's time to use your Strike of Intuition on the first thief. They’ll be the Police Theet holding the camera just outside of the food stand.

A good disguise, but it isn't good enough! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #9

Next, use Strike of Intuition on the second thief. They’ll be the middle grey statue that is only holding popcorn, and not wearing any sunglasses.

This is a pretty good disguise, I have to say. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #10

Finally, use the stool that one of the curators is sat on to reach the green window. You'll need to interact with the stool to collect it, and then the window to place it again.

Stand atop the stool and open the window. Opening it will allow a breeze in, revealing that the mural has not been stolen and is instead hidden behind a curtain. Investigate the curtain using your Strike of Intuition to receive the Sparkle and finish the level.

Turns out that missing mural wasn't missing after all... | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

