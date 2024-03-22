It’s time for the Swordfighter’s third and final act in Princess Peach: Showtime, and this swordmaster has no time to mess around with the Sour Bunch trying to steal the show. While this stage-play, The Dark Swordfighter and the Arena, is relatively short, we’ll get to see Swordfighter Peach conclude her story as a swift fighter striving to rescue a castle.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It makes a grand change of scenery from Peach normally being trapped in such castles, anyway. While you’re beating up minions and rescuing Theets, you’ll also have some collectible Sparkle Gems to seek out. If you need a few hints on where they are, here’s where to find all Sparkle Gems in Princess Peach: Showtime’s The Dark Swordfighter and the Arena stage-play.

All Princess Peach: Showtime Dark Swordfighter & The Arena Sparkle Gems

Princess Peach Showtime’s The Dark Swordfighter and The Arena stage-play only features five Sparkle Gems for behind, so you don’t have too much work cut out for you in this one. That said, we’ve detailed the Sparkle Gems locations in the order than you will find them in, so feel free to skip right to the Gem you’re missing if you’re here hunting down missing collectibles.

Sparkle Gem #1

At the start of the level, destroy the vases and strike a pose under the spotlight they were covering. If you defeat the enemies in the following room, you’ll receive your first Sparkle Gem.

Strike a pose! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2

Following the next wave of enemies, destroy the vases and jump behind the fallen pillar here, where you’ll see another Sparkle Gem.

This Sparkle Gem is hiding in plain sight. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #3

Now, defeat the next few waves of enemies and you’ll be rewarded with a Sparkle Gem.

This Sparkle Gem is an award for fighting some minions. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Ribbon

Before entering the castle further, destroy the vases on the right to receive the Ribbon from a companion trapped behind them.

Free this Theet for a Ribbon! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4

The next Sparkle Gem is acquired by destroying the vases on the route leading to the castle entrance.

Another Sparkle Gem is found in a vase leading to the castle. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #5

The final Sparkle Gem will be rewarded after defeating the boss.

For more on Princess Peach: Showtime, take a look at our review, as well as the upcoming level, Mighty Mission: Alien Invasion.