It’s time for your first second-act in Princess Peach: Showtime, and the Swordfighter’s next stage-play will be taking you to The Ghostly Castle. Here, you’ll be fending off minions and freeing your companions, adorable Theets, from them. But the Sour Bunch won’t be letting you all get away that easily…

During this level, Swordfighter Peach will have seven Sparkle Gems to track down around the spooky castle while rescuing her pals. If you need a helping hand finding them, here’s where you’ll find all of the Sparkle Gems during the Swordfighter’s The Ghostly Castle stage-play in Princess Peach: Showtime.

All Princess Peach: Showtime The Ghostly Castle Sparkle Gems

In the second Swordfighter stage-play of Princess Peach: Showtime, The Ghostly Castle, you’ll only have seven Sparkle Gems that you need to collect. We’ve detailed where to find these in order of when you collect them, so you can jump right to the Sparkle Gem you’re missing if needed.

Sparkle Gem #1

After breaking the second cell and freeing a Theet, destroy the glowing vase inside of the cell.

Break the vase here. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2

For the next Sparkle Gem, defeat the enemies as they are rushing you, after having possessed some Theets.

Defeat this wave of minions. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #3

Up next, you’ll need to collect eight Sparkle Gem segments while traversing the falling bridges to receive another Sparkle Gem.

You'll want to swiftly collect all eight Sparkle Gem pieces for this one. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Ribbon

Ribbons are collectable items that unlock new outfits for Peach’s companion, Stella.

The Ribbon for this level is acquired by destroying the pink, falling painting with a Theet inside of it.

Free this trapped Theet for a Ribbon! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4

The fourth Sparkle Gem in this level is acquired by striking a pose using ‘ZL’ or ‘ZL’ on the spotlight at the top of some stairs, shown below. This is after collecting the Ribbon!

Defeat every flying enemy in the following room to receive a Sparkle Gem.

Strike a pose! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #5

While traversing the falling floor, there’ll also be some falling furniture and decor that you can destroy along the way. A Sparkle Gem can be retrieved by successfully destroying one of the falling chests. The chest you need to destroy will have a blue glow coming from it.

Destroy the glowing, falling chest for another Sparkle Gem. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #6

Once you’ve gone past the falling bridges and stairs to reach a new room, there’ll be a heart and some pots to the right of the door. Smash the pots to receive a Sparkle Gem.

Break these vases for yet another Sparkle Gem. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #7

Last, but not least, you’ll need to defeat the miniboss at the end of the level to receive the seventh and final Sparkle Gem.

For more on Princess Peach: Showtime, here's a guide to the next level, The Perfect Infiltration. Or if you'd rather rush straight to the Swordfighter's final act, here's our guide to The Dark Swordfighter and the Arena.