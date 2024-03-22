If you fancy yourself a bit of a criminal mastermind - but the type of criminal mastermind that uses their expertise to fight against criminals instead - then Dashing Thief Peach might be one of your favourite starring roles in Princess Peach: Showtime. During the Dashing Thief’s first act, The Perfect Infilitration, you’ll be using drones to put a stop to the Sour Bunch’s evil plots to take over Sparkle Theater.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

While doing this, you'll also want to hunt down ten Sparkle Gems hidden throughout the level. If you need some help with doing just that, here’s where to find all the Sparkle Gems during the Dashing Thief’s The Perfect Infiltration stage-play in Princess Peach: Showtime.

All Princess Peach: Showtime The Perfect Infiltration Sparkle Gems

We’ve explained below where to find all ten of the Sparkle Gems in Princess Peach: Showtime’s The Perfect Infilitration level. We’ve listed this in order of when you should find them during this particular stage-play, so if you’re here to hunt down some missing Sparkle Gems, you can skip straight to them!

Sparkle Gem #1

After entering the second area, where you’ll see minion drones robbing from the bank, jump behind the crate at the top of the stairs to receive your first Sparkle Gem.

This Sparkle Gem is sitting behind a crate. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2

Use the spotlight at the bottom of the stairs to deactivate the robot minions blocking the path.

Deactivate the robots using the spotlight for another Sparkle Gem. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #3

This Sparkle Gem is awarded after using your Sparkle ability on the two machines in the room where you get the Dashing Thief ability.

Use Sparkle on the two generators. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4

When infiltrating the thieves, be sure to jump to the upper level of the building's exterior. To your right and below you, you’ll see the next Sparkle Gem. Use the Dashing Thief ability to activate the nearby switch, which temporarily turns off the spotlights and gives you an opportunity to grab the Gem.

Use the Switch to safely acquire this Sparkle Gem. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #5

Once inside the building, you’ll be in a room full of conveyor belts, lasers, and drones. Use the drones to reach the pink switch that is to the left of the room, on the second level. If you use the Dashing Thief ability on the switch, a secret passage is revealed that will contain the next Sparkle Gem.

A little backtracking is required here. Using this switch will reveal a secret passage. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #6

In the room of vertical lasers, another Sparkle Gem can be accessed in the top-right corner of the room. Use the Dashing Thief ability to temporarily turn off the lasers, run to your right, and use the ability on the blue drone to reach the upper level. Continue right to retrieve the Gem.

Make your way along the upper half of the following room for this one. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #7

In the bottom-left corner of the room full of vertical lasers, there’ll be a sparkling grate to strike a pose on using ‘ZL’ or ‘ZR’. In the next room, make your way to the top using the drones. There’ll be a Sparkle Gem here!

Strike a pose! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #8

In the following room with moving platforms and robot minions, collect all eight of the Sparkle Gem segments.

Carefully time your movements in this room to retrieve all of the Sparkle Gem segments. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #9

To earn the ninth Sparkle Gem, you need to successfully use the drones to platform to the top of the room.

Use the drones to reach the top! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #10

The final Sparkle Gem is found during the final segment of the level, while you are continuously flying.

This Sparkle Gem is particularly troublesome to grab, but you can find it while flying through the end of the level. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

For more on Princess Peach: Showtime, take a look at what the next level, A Snow Flower on Ice is all about. Alternatively, have a look at our Princess Peach: Showtime review.