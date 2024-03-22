You’d think that the Sour Bunch wouldn’t have much interest in sweet treats given their name in Princess Peach: Showtime, but they do, and in the Festival of Sweets stage-play - Patissiere Peach’s first act - they’re trying to take over the festival.

While fending off hostile minions who are trying to steal your cookies and cakes, there are ten Sparkle Gems to be found throughout the festival. If you need some help tracking them all down, here’s where to find all ten Sparkle Gems in the Patissiere Peach’s Festival of Sweets stage-play in Princess Peach: Showtime.

All Princess Peach: Showtime Festival of Sweets Sparkle Gems

There are ten Sparkle Gems hidden throughout Princess Peach: Showtime's Festival of Sweets, and fortunately, many can be acquired at once if you happen to be a proficient baker. We've listed the Sparkle Gems in order of when you'll find them, so feel free to skip ahead if you're looking for a specific, missing collectible.

Sparkle Gem #1

Use your Sparkle power on the bird (with the two bakers) that is blocking the upcoming gate.

Use Sparkle to put a stop to this bird. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2

Use your Sparkle power on the three sweet-stealing birds after entering the bakery. The third will be carrying a Theet.

Use Sparkle again to put a stop to even more birds. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Pink Bow

Pink Bows are collectables that will let you change what outfits Peach can wear.

If you use Sparkle on all of three of the sweet-stealing birds after entering the bakery, you can receive the Pink Bow for this level!

Sparkle Gem #3

This Sparkle Gem is found atop the crates in the farm area, to the right of the strawberries.

After collecting strawberries and wheat, jump on the crates to the right to retrieve a Sparkle Gem. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4, 5, and 6

While baking cookies in the kitchen, bake with the help of Theets at least three times so that six of them take to the stage.

You’ll need to max out the bar at the top of your screen and cook the maximum amount of cookies to earn three Sparkle Gems, rather than just the one.

Bake as many cookies as you can, quickly, to receive these Sparkle Gems. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #7

Strike a pose on the sparkly spotlight in the area after baking cookies; this is to the right of the door. In the next room, bake cookies and give them to the Theets there.

After baking cookies, don't forget to strike a pose on the nearby spotlight outside! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #8 and 9

Decorate the five cakes successfully. You’ll want to be quick to receive both Sparkle Gems!

For these few Sparkle Gems, you'll need to decorate five cakes. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #10

At the end of the level, place the final cookie on the pedestal to receive the final Sparkle Gem.

For more on Princess Peach: Showtime, it's time for you to pay a visit to The Ghostly Castle, and if you fancy it, give our Princess Peach: Showtime review a read, too.