Lost Ark Beginner's guide: Everything you need to know when starting out fresh

Lost Ark Beginner's guide: Everything you need to know when starting out freshPicked up Lost Ark for the first time? Here's a collection of beginner's guides and tips so you have the best experience possible.
Lost Ark has been out for some time now, and has still managed to maintain its grip on the PC MMO community out there with its vast collection of engaging classes, entertaining story, and difficult endgame content. If you’re looking to jump in now, a beginner’s guide is invaluable to making sure you can make it
As such, we’ve compiled a selection of guides that’ll take you through some of Lost Ark’s most important aspects and features. We’ll continue to additional guides to this in the future, so if you’re unsure on a certain topic, pop back and you might find we’ve covered it!
Lost Ark Class guides and tier list
We’ve got a comprehensive look at all the classes in Lost Ark that’ll give you a good idea on what to pick depending on what content you want to do. In addition, it has a brief overview of how you should build each class too, so it’s a great tool to refer to as you level!
If it’s a more detailed guide that you’re looking for, we’ve written up dedicated pages for some of the more popular classes that you can find below:
- Best Lost Ark Wardancer build: PvE and PvP
- Best Lost Ark Striker Build: PvP and PvE
- Best Lost Ark Gunlancer Build: PvP and PvE
- Best Lost Ark Paladin Build: PvP and PvE
- Best Lost Ark Berserker Build: PvP and PvE
Lost Ark levelling and tips you should know
For those starting fresh, we’ve got a full levelling guide that’ll take you through how to power through the early game as fast as possible, so that you can reach the dailies and weeklies present in tier 1 content and above.
In addition, we have a collection of beginner’s tips in article and video form that’ll showcase some of the important information you’ll want to know as you make your way through the game for the first time.
Lost Ark features and mechanics guides
Lost Ark is filled with lots of different subsystems and mechanics that can easily be overlooked, or if you’re powering through the game quickly missed entirely. As such, we wrote up a collection of guides going over many of the key systems so you aren’t confused as you travel through Arkasia.
- Lost Ark shards guide and how to get Harmony Shards
- Lost Ark Engravings guide and how to Facet Ability Stones
- Lost Ark Rapport guide - which character rapport grinds are worth your time?
- Lost Ark Trade Skills - what are they and why are they important?
- Lost Ark Cards - Card Decks, Card Books, and Card Upgrading explained!
- Lost Ark: How, when and why to counter attack
- How to get Lost Ark Pirate Coins and which ship to upgrade
With all these, you should have no issue starting out in Lost Ark! There’s a lot to take in at the start, but after a while you’ll get to grips with all the different moving parts that make up the Lost Ark experience.