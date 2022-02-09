Lost Ark Classes - Which starting class should you pick in Lost Ark?

One of the hardest choices to make with a new MMO release is what starting class you want to play. With so many options, it can be tricky picking between the full cast as soon as you start the game up for the first time. To help you overcome the anxiety of the situation in Lost Ark, we’ve written up a quick guide on how to pick your class!

It’s worth mentioning right at the top that all classes can be played even at the highest level of Lost Ark, so the most important thing is – as always – to pick the class that seems the most enjoyable to you.

Lost Ark – what class should I pick?

If you’re coming into Lost Ark from another MMO or action RPG, you may be leaning towards a class that fits an archetype you are already familiar with. While each of the five classes have their own set of subclasses, each with its own differences and intricacies, they all share a general class identity that will appeal to a certain type of player.

These classes are:

Warrior – slow and melee focused. This class can either specialize into having amazing damage output with the Berserker , a tanky DPS as the Gunlancer , or act as a DPS / support hybrid as a Paladin .

– slow and melee focused. This class can either specialize into having amazing damage output with the , a tanky DPS as the , or act as a DPS / support hybrid as a . Martial Artist – another melee class but with an emphasis on faster movement and dealing damage. The Martial Artist has four different subclasses: the Striker with their aerial combos and devastating kicks, the Wardancer with their powerful elemental abilities, the Scrapper who makes use of an energy resource to decimate enemies with gigantic attacks, or the Soulfist who transitions between melee and ranged attacks to gain the upper hand.

– another melee class but with an emphasis on faster movement and dealing damage. The Martial Artist has four different subclasses: the with their aerial combos and devastating kicks, the with their powerful elemental abilities, the who makes use of an energy resource to decimate enemies with gigantic attacks, or the who transitions between melee and ranged attacks to gain the upper hand. Gunner – your dedicated ranged class, the Gunner is all about dishing out blows from afar. With the quick fingered Gunslinger able to swap between multiple firearms quickly, the Artillerist with their giant guns and massive damage potential, the Deadeye with their walking arsenal of weapons, and the Sharpshooter who uses a bow to tactfully take out foes from a distance.

– your dedicated ranged class, the Gunner is all about dishing out blows from afar. With the quick fingered able to swap between multiple firearms quickly, the with their giant guns and massive damage potential, the with their walking arsenal of weapons, and the who uses a bow to tactfully take out foes from a distance. Mage – the dedicated magic class! Mage players are able to make use of mystical powers to take enemies out in their droves. In terms of subclass choices, they have the Sorcerous who makes use of the elements to inflict massive damage as the Mage’s only dedicated DPS subclass, or the Bard who can both bring the pain or heal their allies.

– the dedicated magic class! Mage players are able to make use of mystical powers to take enemies out in their droves. In terms of subclass choices, they have the who makes use of the elements to inflict massive damage as the Mage’s only dedicated DPS subclass, or the who can both bring the pain or heal their allies. Assassin – Another melee DPS like the Striker, the Assassin is all about quick and devastating combos that can eliminate monsters quickly and with ease. Assassin players have the choice between the Deathblade who uses three swords to dice up enemies and dashes across the battlefield, or the Shadowhunter who uses shapeshifting and dark powers to treat monsters to a taste of their own medicine.

Looking at each of these, you should have the general gist of what playstyle sounds best to you! However, if you are more competitively minded...

Lost Ark – Best meta classes

While it’s worth noting that all classes in Lost Ark are viable, even in extremely difficult content, there are a few that stand out among the rest. These upper echelon classes include:

Bard : Due in large part to the unparalleled support capabilities available to Bard players – such as their table-turning heals and buffs – this class is always desired in groups regardless of the difficulty level. If you’re comfortable playing a background role in fights rather than dealing the most damage, this is a safe pick.

: Due in large part to the available to Bard players – such as their table-turning – this class is always desired in groups regardless of the difficulty level. If you’re comfortable playing a in fights rather than dealing the most damage, this is a safe pick. Berserker : A brilliant DPS class for those who like to get in close and mess things up, the Berserker is an easy to use, hard to master pick for players who aren’t feeling the support or tanky aspects of the Bard or Gunlancer. If you don’t want to put too much thought into your Lost Ark class, choose this and you’ll be fine throughout the whole game.

: A for those who like to get in close and mess things up, the Berserker is an pick for players who aren’t feeling the support or tanky aspects of the Bard or Gunlancer. If you don’t want to put too much thought into your Lost Ark class, choose this and you’ll be fine throughout the whole game. Gunlancer: If the Bard is the go-to support class, the Gunlancer is the tank at the tippity top of the mountain. With a huge amount of health, DPS, and abilities that allow you to halt enemy attacks immediately, the Gunlancer is a brilliant pick if you want to hold the line for the rest of your party.

Lost Ark – why your first character pick doesn’t matter too much

If you’ve been reading this guide and found yourself anxious about your class choice or frustrated that your initial pick isn’t ‘meta’, you really don’t need to worry too much.

In Lost Ark, character development is important, but the most substantial area of progression comes from account progression. Be it card collections or collectable spread across the world, account-wide bonuses are huge in Lost Ark, and allow you maintain many critical stat improvements across all your characters.

This means that once you power through the game on your first character, you can level up a new character with huge boons already there. If you get to the end game and feel like you’d rather be a Gunlancer than a Deathblade, the process of getting back up to the same strength is easier than you would initially expect.

With this in mind, jump into Lost Ark with the class that seems the most fun to you! After all, that’s the most important thing at the end of the day. If you’re not having fun with a class, you’re likely to stop playing long before you make it to the especially challenging content anyway.

If you’re looking for additional tips for your first venture into Lost Ark, check out our article on how to hit max level as fast as possible, as well as our guide covering everything you need to know about Lost Ark cards!