How to get the Lost Ark unicorn mount Twitch drop

If you’re looking to get the Lost Ark unicorn mount, you’ll need to set aside some time and tune in to Twitch.

Like most Lost Ark Twitch drops, this one requires you to watch a specific video or set of videos for a fairly long period of time. At the end, you can claim your magic horsey, though you can only pick one color.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How do you get the unicorn mount in Lost Ark?

You’ll need to sign into Twitch and link your account to your Lost Ark account first. The easiest way to do this is signing in through the Lost Ark website, where you’ll be prompted to to link automatically. After that, activate Twitch Drops if you haven’t already. If you’ve done this all before, then your accounts will remain linked, and all you need to do is sign into your Twitch account.

Once the link is finished and you’re signed in, you need to watch two hours of affiliated Twitch streams. These have the “Drops Enabled” tag on them, and you can find a full list of streamers taking part in the program on Lost Ark’s website.

The streams run from 5 p.m. EST/10 p.m. GMT until May 9. After that point, it’s unclear whether Smilegate will run the Unicorn mount drop again. The original set of Twitch drops are seemingly gone for good now, so if this is something you think you might want, it’s worth setting aside the time to watch these streams.

How do you redeem Lost Ark’s unicorn mount?

After you’ve met the viewing requirements, open Lost Ark, and click the mail icon – the one with the arrow pointing to it in the game. This sends the mount item to your inventory, where you can choose what you want from it. You’ll have four color choices to pick from, and each comes with 1,000 Amethyst Shards as well.

Lost Ark unicorn mount colors

Your choices are:

Pinky Cone

Aurora Cone (blue, basically)

White Cone

Black Cone

And you can get an idea of how they look from the image at the top of this post. Again, you only get one shot at the unicorn, so make sure you can live with the color you choose.

If you’re looking for more help in Lost Ark, check out our guides for how to level up fast and what to do with your trade skills. Rapport is important in Arkesia, but not every character is worth developing a relationship with. Our rapport guide singles out which ones you should focus on.