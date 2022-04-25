Lost Ark community manager asks for civility following continued community backlash

Following months seemingly filled with back-to-back hot button topics within the Lost Ark community, one of the community managers on the official forums has posted a lengthy post requesting increased civility from the community when it comes to expressing their feedback on the game.

It’s worth noting that this comes right off the heels of a recent update that brought the Glaivier, as well as a new region for players to explore, but which came with its own issues as surrounding a free express pass as well as ongoing troubles with bots alongside other ongoing issues.

This has all led to an environment on the official forums, as well as other popular hubs for the game including the subreddit, filled with sour opinions towards the community managers working on the game. Early on in the post, community moderator Shadow_Fox writes: “CMs are human. We have human feelings. We also have human schedules. Most of us are mon-fri 9-5 PT. Some of us, like myself are on weekends and nights. We take sick days. And vacation. We have on days and off days.

“We share what information we’re allowed (as with any company and CM relationship) and if we don’t it’s not some deeper meaning or big secret, we just don’t have that information at the time. YES, we make mistakes. YES, things change. It’s not a personal vendetta against the players.”

The post goes on to explain that the team is continuing to learn and adapt to current issues, and that player complaints aren’t being ignored. They also go to lengths to describe the role of the community manager as “a bridge between community and brands” before asking users not to direct their hate or frustration towards those in that position.

“I’m not asking for a high five, just… Please be kind when you can. To the CMs, to each other. It makes collecting feedback alot more enjoyable AND your feedback does not make any more of an impact when you’re mean with it. Promise.”

Whether those unhappy with the state of Lost Ark at the moment will take this plea to heart remains to be seen. Obviously, hurling anger over the internet towards those without a hand in the issues that caused that frustration in the first place is misguided. There's no point in shooting the messenger folks! Here’s hoping the situation improves over time, as work on the MMO continues.

For more Lost Ark content, check out our guide on how to get the Lost Ark unicorn mount Twitch drop, as well as our Lost Ark best classes tier list.