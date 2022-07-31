Lost Ark's Machinist class arrives this September alongside a new Legion raid

Lost Ark's next class, Machinist, is coming to the game this September, alongside a range of other content.

Earlier this week (July 29), Smilegate outlined the content roadmap across August and September for Lost Ark. Starting things off in August, the Pet Ranch will be joining as a new way to spend some time in the game. "The Pet Ranch is the perfect place to play, grow, and earn rewards with your pet," reads the roadmap. "Recover your pet’s morale, manage pet functions, and earn Jelly Cookies that can be exchanged for valuable rewards!"

Also coming in August are some new activities for the ongoing Maharaka festival. In the upcoming update, you'll be tasked with collecting as many leaves from the Maharaka Tree in Maharaka Paradise as you can, which you can then exchange for mounts, animal skins, and more.

Then in September, a few key updates are coming. The roadmap notes that the first update in September will cover some back-end technical updates to prepare the game for the second update. And some quality of life updates are going to be introduced, such as a global chat room, improved cross-server interaction, a PvP class balance patch, and better PvP settings.

The second update will be the next major content update, bringing in a Legion Raid, events, and most importantly a new advanced class, the Machinist. "The Machinist arrives in Arkesia armed to the teeth with highest-tech machine guns, laser weapons, and drones found in Arthentine— ready to blast, burn, and neutralize any threat with surgical precision."

The Machinist class has an "identity skill" that can apparently be used when standard weapons and drones aren't enough to take a target down, allowing it to "suit up in cutting-edge technology with the Hypersync ability." It will also be the fifth Gunner Advance Class, joining Deadeye, Gunslinger, Artillerist, and Sharpshooter.

And the new Legion Raid, called Kakul-Saydon, you'll face off against the Midnight Circus, battling members of the Mayhem Legion and Legion Command Kakul-Saydon himself. This one sounds like it might be a bit tough, as no revives are available mid-battle. It's also a four-player Legion raid, with three gates, and some new unique characteristics, abilities, and mechanics.

You'll need to be item level 1475 to attempt the normal difficulty, but an easier version is available which only requires item level 1385, designed to let you practice the mechanics.

New events and skins are also planned, though full details on these will be provided at a later date.

July also saw the addition of the Arcanist class, as well as a range of events and end-game content.