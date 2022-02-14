Lost Ark Tragedy Written in Sorrow - What to do with Moss Covered Log

The Tragedy Written in Stone quest in Lost Ark is a handy way to get a bumper crop of XP and some decent rewards.

Assuming you can start the quest. Some players are having issues beginning the task, though once you start, it’s a fairly straightforward affair.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to start Tragedy Written in Stone in Lost Ark

The quest should begin when you pick up a Moss Covered Log in the Rethramis Border area. Gravekeeper Ghosts have a chance of dropping the quest item, and there’s no shortage of them around. Ideally, you can use the item from your inventory to start the quest – though it’s not always so simple.

The Moss Covered Log is bugged for some players. When they go to use it, the item description says the quest is already completed, and there’s no way to actually begin or complete Tragedy Written in Stone. There’s no fix for this bug yet, so if it happens to you, you’ll likely have to wait for a fix and come back to the quest.

How to Complete Tragedy Written in Stone in Lost Ark

If not, you’ll read the Log and be directed to Gravekeeper Kenal in the nearby graveyard. Chat with them, then head north to find the dead woman’s coffin. You’ll need to defeat more Gravekeeper Ghosts, so make sure you’re ready for combat.

Read the epitaph as directed, and her vengeful spirit will emerge from the depths alongside yet more Gravekeeper Ghosts. Mobility is key here so you don’t get bogged down. Make use of ranged and area of effect attacks to get through the battle more easily and efficiently, then return to Kendal to get your rewards.

You’ll obtain:

17,000 XP

1,560 Roster XP

2,600 Silver

1 Secret Map

If you’re struggling with encounters such as these, make sure you’re using one of the best PvE classes in Lost Ark. You’ll need a strong build to contend with more powerful bosses, including Rovlen and Rudric.