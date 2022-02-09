How to get Lost Ark Twitch drops and the Lola Item Starter Set

If you’re looking to get Lost Ark Twitch drops, you’ll need a bit of patience and some linked accounts.

Amazon is currently running a few separate Twitch drops with a chance to earn unique rewards ahead of the game’s full launch. It’ll take several hours of viewing if you want all the goods, so settle in for the long haul.

How do you get Lost Ark Twitch Drops?

You need to link your Twitch and Steam account first, by signing in using the Twitch account you used, or will use, to claim the drop. You can do that on the Lost Ark website before or after completing the tasks.

Sign in to Twitch, and set your status to online. The next step is the most arduous if you want all four tiers of the active drops. You’ll need to watch four hours of a participating stream. Roughly once per hour, you’ll see a callout in the Twitch chat, which you can click on to claim the drop.

Once you’ve added the drop, check your Twitch Drops inventory page. Then, if you haven’t linked accounts yet:

Choose “Connect”

Sign in with Twitch

Then sign in with Steam

Choose “Activate”

What is in the Lost Ark Lola Starter Set?

Until March 1, you can claim four tiers of the first drop, the Lola Item Set. These comprise the Lola Item Starter Set.

Tier 1: Lola Item Chest

Battle Item Chest 3 Pack, Regulus' Light Currency Chest (100K Silver), and an Amethyst Shard Pack (1,500 Shards).

Tier 2: Lola Arkesia Paper Hat Chest

Unlocks your choice of one of the five unique paper hats.

Tier 3: Lola Helgaia Pet Chest

Unlocks your choice of one of the four unique Helgaia pets.

Tier 4: Lola Neugier Gold Mount

There’s also a Saphia pet drop that’s a bit more stringent in its requirements.

You’ll need to watch four hours of participating Twitch streams on the Crown Channel until February 11 for a chance to earn a chest that unlocks one color Saphia pet. After February 11 and until March 7, the drops are available to anyone in the Lost Ark Creator Program

Who are the Lost Ark Twitch Drop teams?

These are the streamers to follow for potential Twitch Drops. They’ll compete to reach certain milestones in the leaderboards, which you can follow on the online Lost Ark leaderboards.

North America Lost Ark Twitch teams

anthony_kongphan

Bajheera

Bikeman

Burkeblack

CDNthe3rd

Cohhcarnage

Datmodz

ds_lily

Grimmmz

Hyoon

ItmeJP

Maximum

Luckyghost

nl_kripp

Sacriel

Sloot

Smashley

Stoopzz_TV

Towelliee

ZealsAmbitions

European Lost Ark Twitch teams

abadassunicorn

AresLps

Dhalucard

Evangelion0

Fextralife

Jessirocks

KennyStream

Knekro

Lapi

Malevolgia

Metashi12

Nugiyen

Poopernoodle

poulpix

Raizqt

Steelmage

TonTon

yuli

Zerator

Zoltan

Latin American Lost Ark Twitch teams

1DrakoNz

aXtLOL

Cahos_Gaming

Coscu

Finger

Frankitooow

gratis150ml

HiddenGames

Japeta

JogueComoUmOgro

LumeiFei

mano_imp

Rakin

shikai

Skipnho

smzinho

Sr_ThuliuM

VanieBunny

YoDa

Zanfas_cenegal

