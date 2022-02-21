Best Lost Ark Berserker Build: PvP and PvE

The Berserker is one of the most popular DPS classes in Lost Ark for good reason. Able to cleave their way through hordes of enemies with ease thanks to their gigantic sword, Berserker players are devastating in melee unlike any other class in the game. But how do you get the most out of your Berserker? This Lost Ark Berserker Build guide will take your through the stats, skills, engravings and tripods you’ll want in both PvE and PvP.

Lost Ark Berserker Build: Engravings

When picking between class specific Engravings for the Berserker, we chose Berserker’s Technique for the direction of this build. This allows the class to deal massive critical hit damage during Berserker Mode, without worrying about the exhaustion debuff that prevents you from building back Berserk quickly. This is great for those looking to build up to short but sweet bursts of damage, as well as providing a clear cut goal for players to work towards in fights.

Additional Engravings that should be used with the Berserker are as follows (all showing level three effects):

Grudge : +20% to Boss or above monsters. Incoming damage +20%. (Do not use unless at least level 2)

: +20% to Boss or above monsters. Incoming damage +20%. (Do not use unless at least level 2) Awakening : Awakening Skill Cooldown -50%. +3 maximum uses.

: Awakening Skill Cooldown -50%. +3 maximum uses. Keen Blunt Weapon:+50% Crit Damage but your attacks have a chance to deal Damage -20%.

Lost Ark Berserker Build: Priority stats

The Berserker’s Technique Engraving alters your typical stats priority for the Berserker. This is due to the huge boost to critical chance it provides, opening up an opportunity to pick up other valuable stats. Specialisation should be your number one priority, as it increases your the rate at which you gain berserk metre - allowing your to go berserk which is hugely important to this build.

Secondly, Swiftness is a good all-rounder stat. It increases your movement speed, attack speed, and cooldown reduction on skills.

Best Lost Ark Berserker PVE build

Skills and Tripods

With the PvE build, we're laying out key skills you should use as being level 10, while lower priority skills that shouldn't have too much invested in them as being level 4 (so you can still reach that crucial first triport).

Skill Points Tripods 1 Tripods 2 Tripods 3 Finish Strike 10 Tenacity Weak Point Detection Kill Confirm Shoulder Charge 4 Excellent Mobility Tempest Slash 4 Focus Hell Blade 10 Training Results Melt Earth Flip Diving Slash 4 Excellent Mobility Wind Blade 10 Quick Prep Focus Windswift Strike Wave 10 Wave Limit Break Earth Flip Red Dust 10 Quick Prep Vital Point Hit Red Wave

If you’re still not maxxed out on skill points, you should prioritise the following skills:

Finish Strike

Hell Blade

Wind Blade

Strike Wave

Red Dust

Best Lost Ark Berserker PVP build

As you've given a set number of skill points in PvP, the skill point allocation is exact regardless of your porgression through the game.

Skill Points Tripods 1 Tripods 2 Tripods 3 Finish Strike 10 Tenacity Finishing Blow Kill Confirm Shoulder Charge 7 Excellent Mobility Chain Charge Tempest Slash 7 Nimble Movement Enhanced Strike Hell Blade 10 Training Results Melt Earth Flip Maelstrom 10 Nimble Movement Tenacity Flame Spin Wind Blade 10 Quick Prep Enhanced Strike Windswift Strike Wave 10 Wave Limit Break Earth Flip Red Dust 10 Quick Prep Blood Splash Red Wave

Best Berserker Awakening Skill

We chose Berserk Fury for the best Awakening skill due to the sheer amount of damage it does. Using it whenever reasonable will keep you a threat regardless of what content you’re taking on.

Lost Ark Berserker Build: Card Deck

The best card deck for Berserkers is the Cherish Your Books 4-piece set, paired with the Romanticist 2-piece bonus. Their effects are as follows: