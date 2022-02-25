Best Lost Ark Wardancer build: PvE and PvP

The Wardancer is perhaps one of the fastest martial artist classes in Lost Ark, able to dash and glide quickly around enemies for quick bursts of damage. While not the best PvE or PvP subclass available to players, it’s more than able to hold its own against of melee DPS classes.

Lost Ark Wardancer Build: Engravings

There are, as usual, two picks for the primary Engraving. The first option Wardancers can pick is Esoteric Skill Enhancement, a great Engraving which grants an additional Esoteric Orb and makes Esoteric skills deal more damage per orb you have. However, First Intention is our Wardancer-specific Engraving pick. This stops you from gaining Esoteric metre altogether, but grants a flat 25% increased damage.

For non-class Engravings, we recommend the standard DPS Engravings used across many other classes. These are:

Cursed Doll: Attack +16%, incoming healing -25%

Grudge: Increases damage against bosses and higher-levelled enemies by up to 20% and decreases damage taken by the same amount

Lost Ark Wardancer Build: Priority stats

When it comes to sub stats on a Wardancer, Swiftness is your best bet. With moving in for quick attacks central to the classes’ identity, the ability to attack and travel fast is paramount above all else. As such take Swiftness whenever you can, and Crit as a backup when Swiftness is not available.

Best Lost Ark Wardancer PVE build

Skills and Tripods

Skill Points Tripod 1 Tripod 2 Tripod 3 Sky Shattering Blow 4 Excellent Mobility Flash Heat Fang 4 Fist of Darkness Roar of Courage 10 Magic Control Quick Preparation Fatal Wave Sweeping Kick 10 Weak Point Detection Shadowcleave Pure Excellence Lightning Kick 10 Excellent Mobility Thunder Kick Heaven's Lightning Moon Flash Kick 10 Intense Shock Single Hit Full Moon Kick Wind's Whisper 10 Oath of the Wild Warrior's Courage Ready Attack Energy Combustion 4 Quick Pace

If you’re still not maxxed out on skill points, you should prioritise the following skills:

Lightning Kick

Moon Flash Kick

Winds Whisper

Sweeping Kick

Roar of Courage

Best Lost Ark Wardancer PVP build

Skill Points Tripod 1 Tripod 2 Tripod 3 Sky Shattering Blow 4 Excellent Mobility Phoenix Advent 10 Wide Hit Freeze Effect Nimble Movement Sleeping Ascent 10 Wide Hit Quick Preparation Leaf Sweep Call of the Wind God 10 Frost Storm Wide Angle Attack Raging Storm Lightning Kick 10 Sharp Movement Intense Shock Flash Lightning Moon Flash Kick 10 Intense Shock Excellent Mobility Full Moon Kick Wind's Whisper 10 Blessing of the Wind Quick Preparation Super Wind Energy Combustion 10 Combustible Armour Intense Battle Last Whisper

Best Wardancer Awakening Skill

For the Wardancer, Flash Rage Blow is our Awakening Skill of choice. With proper positioning, you can deal massive damage from consistent strikes followed by a massive shockwave. However, if you find yourself in a bad spot, you can always cancel it early for a smaller shockwave and an opportunity to dash away to safety.

Lost Ark Wardancer Build: Card Deck

The best card deck for Wardancer is the Lostwind Cliff 6-piece set, which provides a range of benefits to a vast number of DPS classes including this particular martial artist subclass: