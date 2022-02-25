Best Lost Ark Wardancer build: PvE and PvP

Best Lost Ark Wardancer build: PvE and PvPLooking for the best engravings, card deck, and skill point allocation for the Wardancer? This guide will take you through the best options
The Wardancer is perhaps one of the fastest martial artist classes in Lost Ark, able to dash and glide quickly around enemies for quick bursts of damage. While not the best PvE or PvP subclass available to players, it’s more than able to hold its own against of melee DPS classes.
Lost Ark Wardancer Build: Engravings
There are, as usual, two picks for the primary Engraving. The first option Wardancers can pick is Esoteric Skill Enhancement, a great Engraving which grants an additional Esoteric Orb and makes Esoteric skills deal more damage per orb you have. However, First Intention is our Wardancer-specific Engraving pick. This stops you from gaining Esoteric metre altogether, but grants a flat 25% increased damage.
For non-class Engravings, we recommend the standard DPS Engravings used across many other classes. These are:
- Cursed Doll: Attack +16%, incoming healing -25%
- Grudge: Increases damage against bosses and higher-levelled enemies by up to 20% and decreases damage taken by the same amount
Lost Ark Wardancer Build: Priority stats
When it comes to sub stats on a Wardancer, Swiftness is your best bet. With moving in for quick attacks central to the classes’ identity, the ability to attack and travel fast is paramount above all else. As such take Swiftness whenever you can, and Crit as a backup when Swiftness is not available.
Best Lost Ark Wardancer PVE build
Skills and Tripods
|Skill
|Points
|Tripod 1
|Tripod 2
|Tripod 3
|Sky Shattering Blow
|4
|Excellent Mobility
|Flash Heat Fang
|4
|Fist of Darkness
|Roar of Courage
|10
|Magic Control
|Quick Preparation
|Fatal Wave
|Sweeping Kick
|10
|Weak Point Detection
|Shadowcleave
|Pure Excellence
|Lightning Kick
|10
|Excellent Mobility
|Thunder Kick
|Heaven's Lightning
|Moon Flash Kick
|10
|Intense Shock
|Single Hit
|Full Moon Kick
|Wind's Whisper
|10
|Oath of the Wild
|Warrior's Courage
|Ready Attack
|Energy Combustion
|4
|Quick Pace
If you’re still not maxxed out on skill points, you should prioritise the following skills:
- Lightning Kick
- Moon Flash Kick
- Winds Whisper
- Sweeping Kick
- Roar of Courage
Best Lost Ark Wardancer PVP build
|Skill
|Points
|Tripod 1
|Tripod 2
|Tripod 3
|Sky Shattering Blow
|4
|Excellent Mobility
|Phoenix Advent
|10
|Wide Hit
|Freeze Effect
|Nimble Movement
|Sleeping Ascent
|10
|Wide Hit
|Quick Preparation
|Leaf Sweep
|Call of the Wind God
|10
|Frost Storm
|Wide Angle Attack
|Raging Storm
|Lightning Kick
|10
|Sharp Movement
|Intense Shock
|Flash Lightning
|Moon Flash Kick
|10
|Intense Shock
|Excellent Mobility
|Full Moon Kick
|Wind's Whisper
|10
|Blessing of the Wind
|Quick Preparation
|Super Wind
|Energy Combustion
|10
|Combustible Armour
|Intense Battle
|Last Whisper
Best Wardancer Awakening Skill
For the Wardancer, Flash Rage Blow is our Awakening Skill of choice. With proper positioning, you can deal massive damage from consistent strikes followed by a massive shockwave. However, if you find yourself in a bad spot, you can always cancel it early for a smaller shockwave and an opportunity to dash away to safety.
Lost Ark Wardancer Build: Card Deck
The best card deck for Wardancer is the Lostwind Cliff 6-piece set, which provides a range of benefits to a vast number of DPS classes including this particular martial artist subclass:
- 2-piece: Dark damage reduction +8%
- 4-piece: Dark damage reduction +8%
- 6-piece: Dark damage reduction +9%
- 6-piece (awakening): Crit rate + 7%