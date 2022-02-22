Best Lost Ark Striker Build: PvP and PvE

Best Lost Ark Striker Build: PvP and PvELooking to take your Striker to the next level? This build should help you make the most of your class!
The first of the four martial artist subclasses is the Striker, who is a great pick if you like punching, kicking, and high-flying combos. If you’re a melee player looking to spend your time hitting weak spots for huge damage in PvE, or leaping forward for quick burst of damage in PvP, the Striker is the class for you.
Lost Ark Striker Build: Engravings
Solely a DPS class, you essentially have two options as a Striker. One one hand, you can use the Death Blow Engraving, which provides an additional Elemental Orb resource and makes any Esoteric Skill consume all your orbs for one massive strike. Alternatively, there’s the Esoteric Flurry Engraving. This makes your Esoteric skills use only a single orb - so you can use them more often albeit with less damage output at once.
For our build, we’ll be going with the Death Blow build. This means you’ll be focusing on being as efficient as possible generating orbs, then cashing out this resource for one giant burst of damage. It’s also incredibly cool to see this one gigantic strike wipe out enemies! This makes you an explosive source of quick damage, regardless of what content you do.
Additional Engravings that should be used with the Striker are as follows (all showing level three effects):
- Cursed Doll: Attack +16%, incoming healing -25% (only take if level 2 or above)
- Master Ambusher: Damage +25% for successful back attacks
Lost Ark Striker Build: Priority stats
Specialisation is key with the Striker, as it allows you to generate orbs quicker than you otherwise would be able to. Since Death Blow requires you to use up elemental orbs you generate in combat for massive damage, the quicker you’re able to accumulate them t he more often you’ll be able to cash out..
Best Lost Ark Striker PVE build
Skills and Tripods
|Skill
|Points
|Tripod 1
|Tripod 2
|Tripod 3
|Triple Fist
|4
|Esoteric Extortion
|Sky Shattering Blow
|4
|Excellent Mobility
|Storm Dragon Awakening
|4
|Excellent Mobility
|Swift Wind Kick
|10
|Lightning Round Kick
|Swift Footwork
|Furious Spin Axis
|Sweeping Kick
|10
|Esoteric Extortion
|Intense Shock
|Pure Excellence
|Tiger Emerges
|10
|Quick Preparation
|Single Hit
|Ascension
|Moon Flash Kick
|10
|White Flame Kick
|Single Hit
|Full Moon Kick
|Lightning Whisper
|10
|Lightning's Blessing
|Quick Preparation
|Fatal Lightning
If you’re still not maxxed out on skill points, you should prioritise the following skills:
- Moon Flash Kick
- Swift Wind Kick
- Tiger Emerges
- Sweeping Kick
- Lightning Whisper
Best Lost Ark Striker PVP build
|Skill
|Points
|Tripod 1
|Tripod 2
|Tripod 3
|Triple Fist
|10
|Fist of Darkness
|Sturdy Armour
|Lightning God Fist
|Sky Shattering Blow
|10
|Excellent Mobility
|Wide Hit
|Crushing Wind Kick
|Storm Dragon Awakening
|7
|Excellent Mobility
|Swift Wind Kick
|10
|Water Round Kick
|Wide Hit
|Extreme Training
|Sweeping Kick
|7
|Keen Footwork
|Tiger Emerges
|10
|Tenacity
|Fist of Darkness
|Ascension
|Moon Flash Kick
|10
|Intense Shock
|Excellent Mobility
|Full Moon Kick
|Lightning Whisper
|10
|Wide Hit
|Quick Preparation
|Fatal Lightning
Best Striker Awakening Skill
For an Awakening Skill, Heat Awakening is the perfect choice for Strikers looking to deal a series of devastating blows. However, while we prefer this pick you may prefer True Heavenly Awakening which has far more AOE potential. We recommend playing around with the build for a bit, then if you find you miss that AOE clear to swap over.
Lost Ark Striker Build: Card Deck
The best card deck for Striker is the Lostwind Cliff 6-piece set, which provides a range of benefits to a vast number of DPS classes including this particular martial artist subclass:
- 2-piece: Dark damage reduction +8%
- 4-piece: Dark damage reduction +8%
- 6-piece: Dark damage reduction +9%
- 6-piece (awakening): Crit rate + 7%