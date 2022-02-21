Best Lost Ark Paladin Build: PvP and PvE

Best Lost Ark Paladin Build: PvP and PvEIf you've made your way to Vern and are ready to solidify your build, we've got all the info you need.
Lost Ark Paladin Build: Engravings
When picking a class specific engraving for the Paladin, there are two choices. You can either go towards a DPS engraving with Judgement, and a support engraving with Blessed Aura. We believe that a Paladin focusing on supporting other party members is better overall, therefore we suggest you choose Blessed Aura. This reduces damage you take by 20%, and restores 2.5% HP every second for all party members. This allows you and your team to stay in the fray longer, and feel more comfortable in tricky situations. When it comes to PvP, you’ll be a long time favourite in team game modes.
Additional Engravings that should be used with the Paladin are as follows (all showing level three effects):
- Awakening: Reduces Awakening skill cooldown time by 50% and can be used three times at max level
- Specialist:Shield and HP recovery effects used on self and party members increase by 24%, and when the target's HP is below 50%, this effect increases by an additional 12%.
Lost Ark Paladin Build: Priority stats
As a support class, with many abilities that can help get your party out of rough situations, it’s useful to have skills with a short cooldown. As such, swiftness should be your number one priority substat. As a general rule, pick this substat over everything else. However, if you want a second option specialisation is great as it improves you support skills.
Best Lost Ark Paladin PVE build
Skills and Tripods
With the PvE build, we're laying out key skills you should use as being level 10, while lower priority skills that shouldn't have too much invested in them as being level 4 (so you can still reach that crucial first triport).
|Skill
|Level
|Tripods 1
|Tripods 2
|Tripods 3
|Charge
|4
|Excellent Mobility
|Executor’s Sword
|4
|Excellent Mobility
|Holy Sword
|4
|Propulsion
|Light Shock
|10
|Swift Fingers
|Light’s Visage
|Powerful Shock
|Godsent Law
|10
|Shield
|Wide-angle attack
|Grace
|Wrath of God
|10
|Wide Thunderstrike
|Faith
|Express Fury
|Holy Protection
|10
|Quick Pace
|Robust Protection
|Vow of Light
|Heavenly Blessings
|10
|Faith
|Valour
|Absolute Blessing
If you’re still not maxxed out on skill points, you should prioritise the following skills:
- Wrath of God
- Holy Protection
- Heavenly Blessings
- Godsent Law
- Light Shock
Best Lost Ark Berserker PVP build
|Skill
|Level
|Tripods 1
|Tripods 2
|Tripods 3
|Charge
|10
|Excellent Mobility
|Shining Protection
|Ambush Attack
|Executor’s Sword
|10
|Excellent Mobility
|Weak Point Enhancement
|Executioner’s Strike
|Holy Sword
|10
|Propulsion
|Vital Point Hit
|Condensed Energy
|Light Shock
|4
|Swift Fingers
|Godsent Law
|10
|Shield
|Wide-angle attack
|Grace
|Wrath of God
|10
|Wide Thunderstrike
|Faith
|Light's Guardian
|Holy Protection
|10
|Quick Pace
|Robust Protection
|Vow of Light
|Heavenly Blessings
|10
|Agile Cast
|Perseverance
|Heavenly Blessing
Best Paladin Awakening Skill
We chose Alithane’s Judgement for this build, as it provides support for your teams as well as deals a nice chunk of damage too! This support comes in the form of a shield for your entire party for 80% of your max HP, so it’s a great skill to use when you’re in a bind or anticipate lots of damage incoming.
Lost Ark Paladin Build: Card Deck
The best card deck for Paladins is the Farewell, Weapon 6-piece set, which grants a huge amount of max HP when equipped in full. This set does the following:
- 2-piece: Max HP + 4%
- 4-piece: Max HP + 4%
- 6-piece: Max HP + 4%