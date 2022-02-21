Best Lost Ark Gunlancer Build: PvP and PvE

When picking from the three unique Warrior subclasses in Lost Ark, the Gunlancer is the tankiest of the three. They can deal substantial damage, with the ability to hold the line for a party in any and all PvE content. While that earns this class a place on our top three PvE list, the Gunlancer takes more of a supportive meat shield for the rest of the team. Nonetheless, this a great class for PvP if you’re so inclined.

Lost Ark Gunlancer Build: Engravings

As a tank class, the Gunlancer has a great Engraving choice in Combat Readiness. It's a damage engraving, sure, but it provides these damage bonuses while in defensive stance, something you'll be doing a lot as a tank! It buffs your normal skills damage by 20%, your shield amount by 30% in defensive stance, and your damage by 4% when hit in defensive stance for a short time. In PvE the benefits of this are obvious, it allows you to deal more damage while holding the attention of bosses and the like. In PvP, you can survive assailing players while keeping your own counter attack strong.

Additional Engravings that should be used with the Gunlancer are as follows (all showing level three effects):

Master Brawler: Increases your damage to the head (the front) of enemies by 25%

Grudge: Increases damage against bosses and higher-leveled enemies by up to 20% and decreases damage taken by the same amount.

Lost Ark Gunlancer Build: Priority stats

Swiftness is always a great pick as it allows you to move, attack, and use abilities faster the more swiftness you possess. As a rule of thumb, always try and equip gear with Swiftness on it when possible.

Best Lost Ark Gunlancer PVE build

Skills and Tripods

Skill Points Tripod 1 Tripod 2 Tripod 3 Fire Bullet 10 Lucky Chance Enhanced Strike Attack Creation Dash Upper Fire 4 Ready Attack Gunlance Shot 10 Tenacity Enhanced Strike Exploding Spear Counter Gunlance 4 Ready Attack Charged Stinger 10 Weak Point Detection Overcharge Focus Fire Bash 4 Armour Destruction Shout of Hatred 10 Quick Prep Shield Open Weakness Nellasia's Hatred 10 Quick Prep Effectiveness Survive

If you’re still not maxxed out on skill points, you should prioritise the following skills:

Fire Bullet

Gunlance Shot

Charged Stinger

Shout of Hatred

Nellasia’s Hatred

Best Lost Ark Gunlancer PVP build

Skill Points Tripod 1 Tripod 2 Tripod 3 Surge Cannon 10 Piercing Shot Precise Barrage Focus Fire Dash Upper Fire 4 Excellent Mobility Gunlance Shot 10 Tenacity Enhanced Strike Exploding Spear Counter Gunlance 10 Ready Attack Quick Prep Lightning Strike Spear Hook Chain 10 Quick Prep Shackles Wide Hit Bash 10 Armour Destruction Ready Attack Echo Shield Charge 10 Quick Prep Wide Hit Unending Attack Nellasia's Hatred 10 Quick Prep Effectiveness Survive

Best Gunlancer Awakening Skill

The obvious Awakening Skill for a tanky Gunlancer build is Guardian’s Protection which increases your shield metre by 100% and sends out a protective aura This aura stuns enemies inside it, and provides a damage reduction buff to allies too!

Lost Ark Gunlancer Build: Card Deck

The best card deck for Gunlancer is the Farewell, Weapon 6-piece set, which grants a huge amount of max HP when equipped in full. This set does the following: