Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to get Iron Ore and Iron Ingots

Disney Dreamlight Valley is the vibrant, cosy simulation game that sees you restoring a town, befriending beloved Disney characters, and frankly, living your best life free from the threat of societal collapse. I never thought I’d legitimately wish to have Goofy as my neighbour before Dreamlight Valley happened, that’s for sure.

Mentioning Goofy, as you explore Dreamlight Valley further and open up Dazzle Beach, you’ll find a wrecked ship that Goofy wants to fix up. You are, of course, going to need an abundance of resources first. While we’ve got the likes of Seaweed and Hardwood covered, you’ll also need Iron Ingots aplenty for ‘The Mysterious Wreck’ quest.

How do you get Iron Ingots, though? Well, we’ve got you covered in this guide, as we’ve explained exactly where to farm for Iron Ore, and how to turn that into Iron Ingots in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where do I find Iron Ore in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

First things first, you can’t gather Iron Ingots in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Instead, you’ll need to gather plenty of Iron Ore and then turn the ore into Iron Ingots.

Now, Iron Ore is sadly not found in the Plaza or Peaceful Meadow. You’ll instead need to venture to the areas of The Glade of Trust. Sunlit Plateau, Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights, and the Forest of Valor.

With The Glade of Trust and Forest of Valor each requiring 5,000 Dreamlight to enter, and being home to all of the resources necessary for Goofy’s ‘The Mysterious Wreck’ quest, these areas are perhaps the best to go about unlocking first.

Mine away at any visible black rocks in a forested area for plenty of Iron Ore.

Once you’re in either area, simply look out for ore along the rocks, just like how you’d previously been farming for gems and coal. Use your Pickaxe Royal Tool to whittle away at the ores, which also respawn relatively quickly, and you’ll have stacks of Iron Ore before long.

How do I get Iron Ingots in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

With plenty of Iron Ore stuffed into yout pockets, make your way to the nearest Crafting Workstation. Here, you’ll be able to turn five Iron Ore and one Coal Ore into an Iron Ingot. It’s as easy as that; the hard part is honestly acquiring all the Dreamlight needed to even access The Glade of Trust!

That’s all you need to get enough Iron Ingot for Goofy’s quest, but don’t forget to gather plenty of Clay too!