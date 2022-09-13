If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to get Iron Ore and Iron Ingots

Iron Ingot is a must-have resource for plenty of crafting endeavours.
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Disney Dreamlight Valley is the vibrant, cosy simulation game that sees you restoring a town, befriending beloved Disney characters, and frankly, living your best life free from the threat of societal collapse. I never thought I’d legitimately wish to have Goofy as my neighbour before Dreamlight Valley happened, that’s for sure.

Mentioning Goofy, as you explore Dreamlight Valley further and open up Dazzle Beach, you’ll find a wrecked ship that Goofy wants to fix up. You are, of course, going to need an abundance of resources first. While we’ve got the likes of Seaweed and Hardwood covered, you’ll also need Iron Ingots aplenty for ‘The Mysterious Wreck’ quest.

How do you get Iron Ingots, though? Well, we’ve got you covered in this guide, as we’ve explained exactly where to farm for Iron Ore, and how to turn that into Iron Ingots in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where do I find Iron Ore in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

First things first, you can’t gather Iron Ingots in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Instead, you’ll need to gather plenty of Iron Ore and then turn the ore into Iron Ingots.

Now, Iron Ore is sadly not found in the Plaza or Peaceful Meadow. You’ll instead need to venture to the areas of The Glade of Trust. Sunlit Plateau, Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights, and the Forest of Valor.

With The Glade of Trust and Forest of Valor each requiring 5,000 Dreamlight to enter, and being home to all of the resources necessary for Goofy’s ‘The Mysterious Wreck’ quest, these areas are perhaps the best to go about unlocking first.

A player stands in front of a rock for mining Iron Ore from in The Glade of Trust in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Mine away at any visible black rocks in a forested area for plenty of Iron Ore.

Once you’re in either area, simply look out for ore along the rocks, just like how you’d previously been farming for gems and coal. Use your Pickaxe Royal Tool to whittle away at the ores, which also respawn relatively quickly, and you’ll have stacks of Iron Ore before long.

How do I get Iron Ingots in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

With plenty of Iron Ore stuffed into yout pockets, make your way to the nearest Crafting Workstation. Here, you’ll be able to turn five Iron Ore and one Coal Ore into an Iron Ingot. It’s as easy as that; the hard part is honestly acquiring all the Dreamlight needed to even access The Glade of Trust!

A player crafts Iron Ingots using Iron Ore in Disney Dreamlight Valley

That’s all you need to get enough Iron Ingot for Goofy’s quest, but don’t forget to gather plenty of Clay too!

Tagged With

About the Author

Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get her to shut up about horror games since. When she's not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, she can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More On Disney Dreamlight Valley

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch