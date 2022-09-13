If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Where to find Seaweed

Looking to complete 'The Mysterious Wreck' quest?
As you get started with life in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll find that there are lots of resources for you to collect when necessary. At first, you’ll no doubt spend a lot of time finding seeds, stone, softwood, and more, but there’ll come a point when you need to farm for something a little slimier: seaweed.

Catch some Disney Dreamlight Valley gameplay here!

Seaweed is a resource used in Disney Dreamlight Valley for both crafting and cooking, and is also necessary for Goofy’s quest ‘The Mysterious Wreck’. Fortunately for you, it’s easy to find and fish for aplenty once you know where to look.

That said, here’s where to find and farm for seaweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where can I find seaweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Fortunately for all of us playing Dreamlight Valley right now, seaweed can be collected from just about anywhere across the map.

Seaweed can be picked up in certain areas, such as Dazzle Beach, but can take a good while to respawn. Once you’ve exhausted foraging for it, your next best bet is to then simply fish for it. You should already have the Fishing Rod Royal Tool from the beginning of the game, so all you need to do is find a body of still water and fish away.

While it’s always tempting to fish where the water is bubbling, these will often result in actual fish… and we want seaweed. Steer clear of the bubbles and fish where the water is still, and you’ll have seaweed aplenty soon enough.

A character is fishing in Peaceful Meadow in Disney Dreamlight Valley
I have Goofy join me when fishing, usually.

Additionally, if you request to hang out with a companion that has the Fishing skill assigned, you'll be able to harvest more from your Fishing efforts!w

Once you’ve got your hands on enough seaweed, you’ll likely be using it to craft rope and fibre for Goofy’s ‘The Mysterious Wreck’ quest. So, for your reference, remember that one seaweed crafts five fiber, and you’ll then need eight fiber if you want to craft a rope. These can be crafted at any workbench!

That’s it for foraging and fishing for seaweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more on the whimsical adventure, don’t forget to look at how you could upgrade your home!

