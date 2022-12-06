If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
The first Disney Dreamlight Valley code has dropped, and it's for a golden potato

Here’s everything you need to know about Dreamlight Valley codes.
While the game has been available in early access for a while, the wait for Disney Dreamlight Valley codes is over. After a long period of silence, only now are we seeing the first redeemable code for the game. The code was discovered hidden among Halloween promotional material for the life-simulator, and the reward it gives players is an interesting one, to say the least.

We can no doubt expect more Dreamlight Valley codes to do the rounds in future, and it wouldn’t come as any surprise if GameLoft decides to hide more codes for players with a keen eye to find. Without further ado, here’s how to redeem codes and all active codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All Active Disney Dreamlight Valley Codes

Last checked: December 6

Here are all currently active codes for Disney Dreamlight Valley:

  • GPOT-OATO-LDFS-ENNM - Golden Potato

The above code is the only available code in Dreamlight Valley right now, and redeems the Golden Potato item. Once redeemed, it’ll arrive in the mailbox outside your home alongside a letter reading, “You stumble upon a Golden item. It looks weirdly like a potato. Who knows what secrets it holds?”

The Golden Potato reward in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Mysterious, right?

If you, like me, are wondering what secrets this Golden Potato holds, you’re going to be wondering a while longer. At the time of writing, nobody has yet quite worked out what purpose this Golden Potato serves.

It also happens that the item is a quest item, so you can’t sell or dispose of it. We can only assume it’s going to come in use later, but only Mickey himself knows what for.

All Expired Disney Dreamlight Valley Codes

There are no currently expired Disney Dreamlight Valley codes.

How to redeem codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To redeem a code in Disney Dreamlight Valley, complete the following:

  1. Open your in-game menu.
  2. Open ‘Settings’ in the top-right.
  3. Select ‘Help’ from the bottom of the sidebar to the left.
  4. Under ‘Import Avatar’, input the code you want to redeem.
  5. Hit ‘Claim’.
The redeem code menu in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Redeem your code on this page!

Your reward will then be delivered via the mailbox that sits outside your home.

For more on Disney Dreamlight Valley, don’t neglect befriending all the critters, and be sure to spend some time upgrading your house.

