In Disney Dreamlight Valley, The Nightmare Before Christmas has arrived in the form of the one and only Pumpkin King, Jack Skellington. Aptly timed for the festive season, this particularly tall, skeletal character can become a brand new neighbor in your valley for free just by completing his associated quest.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The ‘Something Comes A’Knocking’ quest isn’t too hard, either, provided that you’ve played a little bit of Disney Dreamlight Valley already. If you’re in need of a helping hand getting the Pumpkin King to move into your valley, here’s exactly how to get Jack Skellington in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Jack Skellington in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To get Jack Skellington in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you first must already have the Forgotten Lands biome unlocked. You will not be able to complete Jack Skellington’s ‘Something Comes A’Knocking’ quest without access to the area.

Once that’s out of the way, you’ll be tasked with finding four different Matryoshka Dolls around the valley. These are small, Russian stacking dolls, and like other important items you often need to find in the valley, they’ll sparkle and glisten so you can find them more easily.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Matryoshka Dolls

The locations the Matryoshka dolls spawn in are random. They can be everywhere and anywhere from the plaza to further afield.

However, there are currently some issues being reported with the Matryoshka Dolls and tree house spawning. While this has gone smoothly for some players, other players are reporting that neither item has turned up in their game. A restart has fixed the issue for some people, but for others, we recommend ensuring you’re up to date on all of your quests and then contacting support, or sadly, waiting for a fix.

After you have collected all four of the Matryoshka Dolls, go and speak to Merlin. He’ll advise that you take the dolls to the Forgotten Lands biome and place them there.

So, venture off to the dark biome and keep an eye out for the glowing tree house. Interact with it and deposit all four Matryoshka Dolls here, one by one.

Once all four of the dolls have been deposited into the tree house, Jack Skellington will be summoned and will arrive in the valley at last. That said, he needs a home to live in!

Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time and The Pumpkin King Returns Update are live NOW! ⏳🎃✨ pic.twitter.com/HqpSGQMgHC — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) December 5, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Open your furniture menu using ‘F’ on PC and select Jack Skellington’s home. Place it wherever you have space in your valley, and then interact with the Scrooge McDuck sign outside to pay for the home to be built.

Once the home is built, go and speak to Jack Skellington. He’ll now officially have a home in Dreamlight Valley, and his quest - ‘Something Comes A’Knocking’ - will be completed. Voila!

For more on Disney Dreamlight Valley, take a look at our Dreamlight Valley codes, the sleep schedules of all the game’s characters, and our guide to feeding and befriending critters.