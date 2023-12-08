Disney Dreamlight Valley plastic scraps and how to get them

Disney Dreamlight Valley plastic scraps are an item you need for several activities in the Rift in Time expansion. Gameloft’s life-sim pretty much just makes you guess where to find them, despite how necessary they are for finishing the first main quest.

Our Disney Dreamlight Valley plastic scraps guide points out where to find the crafting item and offers a few pieces of advice to make the process easier.

Where to find plastic scraps in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Plastic scraps float around at random in the waters of Eternity Isle. They only appear if you purchase the Rift in Time DLC, but since you only need them for activities on Eternity Isle, you aren’t missing anything without plastic scraps if you stick with the base game.

You can’t see plastic scraps in the water, so the only way to find them is to cast your fishing line and hope for the best. Plastic scraps won’t appear in areas of the water where blue ripples or orange ripplies are, so save your stamina and avoid fishing there when you’re on the hunt.

In the Docks are of Eternity Isle, it seems you have a 50/50 chance of pulling out cod or getting plastic scraps. There’s no way to improve your chances, and as far as I can tell, the available multiplier mods don’t work on fish. You need 12 plastic scrap just for Goofy’s stall quest, so plan on this material hunt taking a while. You might get lucky and have one plastic scrap turn into several, though. We had that happen one time out of roughly 15.

As far as we can tell, they won’t show up back in the Valley if you own the DLC, so don’t waste time and energy fishing for them there.

Make sure to cook some easy recipes, like crudites or sandwiches, so you can replenish your stamina without having to go back home first. We recommend bringing a fishing companion along so you can get some extras and, ideally, cut down on the time it takes to get your plastic haul.

