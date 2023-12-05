Disney Dreamlight Valley is finally playable on mobile, but it's locked behind Apple Arcade

Fans of Disney Dreamlight Valley can rejoice as their favourite life-simulation game comes to mobile via Apple Arcade today. Disney Dreamlight Valley: Arcade Edition is the same game you’ll have been playing on PC or console, with any in-game transactions removed. Sounds like a double-win, to me.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This means that players will be able to continue their adventures on iOS devices with their Disney and Pixar friends without a hitch; you’ll be able to carry on your quests, keep up your farming, and continue making the valley as beautiful as can be. This will, however, be without the inclusion of Star Paths and the in-game Premium Shop, so you need not worry about being tempted by microtransactions while playing the game on mobile, either.

At the time of writing, Disney Dreamlight Valley: Arcade Edition says that it is expected to arrive in the App Store on December 6. GameLoft previously announced that the game would arrive on the subscription service on December 5, so we can only assume that it’ll be made available later today. Failing that, you’ll have to wait a few hours longer to roam around your valley on an iOS device.

If you’re unfamiliar with Disney Dreamlight Valley and the game’s arrival on Apple Arcade has you tempted to try it, prepare for an incredibly charming life-simulation game that has you befriend all kinds of fan-favourite characters. There’s a little bit of a grinding required to achieve some quest objectives and the like, but overall, it’s one of the more relaxing simulation games out there and there’s lots to enjoy; cooking with Remy, foraging with Goofy, or fishing with the likes of Ariel and Ursula.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Arcade Edition will also include DLC - A Rift in Time - for free, which is a neat bonus for picking up the game on Apple Arcade! What's better? There's also a brand-new update arriving for the game today, which will see Jack Skellington make an appearance in the valley.

To play Disney Dreamlight Valley: Arcade Edition on mobile, players will need an Apple Arcade subscription. Apple Arcade is a gaming subscription service across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV that costs £7.99 / $9.99 a month. If you’re still not sure about committing to the service just for Dreamlight Valley, take a look at some of the best Apple Arcade games to play right now to help inform your decision!