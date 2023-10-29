Disney Dreamlight Valley is sticking as a paid game as it gets a December release

While it was originally planned to launch as a free-to-play game, Disney Dreamlight Valley is now opting to remain as a paid game.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has been in early access for about a year now, available to those who bought the Founder's Packs ahead of the game's full release, or alternatively through Xbox Game Pass. Now, as announced in a blog post on the game's official website, developer Gameloft has announced its decision to stick with offering Disney Dreamlight Valley as a paid for game, where it also announced the game would be receiving its full release December 5.. "As we look ahead to the official launch, with the learnings we've gained from Early Access, we’ve made the decision to remain a paid game for the foreseeable future," the post reads.

"This means we will not make the transition to be a free-to-play game when we leave Early Access on December 5th. This choice ensures that Disney Dreamlight Valley will be able to continue delivering on a premium game experience for all players. It's important to us that we maintain our promise to keep delivering free content updates that add new characters, realms, clothing, furniture, and more surprises to your Valley."

The post does also note that moonstones, an in-game currency, will still be optional, and you'll still be able to earn them for free, or to buy some with real money. So it's not completely abandoning the live service elements that already existed within the game.

Gameloft is also showing off its first paid expansion pass, titled A Rift in Time, during a livestream next week, 8pm GMT, November 1, as well as a look at a number of upcoming updates and the "much-anticipated multiplayer features." The post also outlines the various editions of Dreamlight Valley you'll be able to get come December 5, also noting that the currently available Founder's Packs will no longer be available from that date.