The festive season is quickly approaching, and Disney Dreamlight Valley is making sure that players get involved in some seasonal events. One such duty that you’ll be tasked with undertaking is called Ho! Ho! Ho!, which has you dishing out gifts to all of your favourite characters in the valley.

To give characters some festive gifts, however, you’re going to need to get your hands on plenty of Wrapping Paper and resources to actually gift them with! Without further ado, here’s how to get Wrapping Paper and complete the Ho! Ho! Ho! duty in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Wrapping Paper and complete Ho! Ho! Ho! in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The holidays are already here (or nearly here, if you’re still working like some of us are), and as a result, Disney Dreamlight Valley’s festive events are well under-way.

As Christmas quickly approaches Dreamlight Valley, you’ll be assigned a festive duty called Ho! Ho! Ho! which tasks you with taking part in the season of giving by gifting presents to ten different characters in your valley.

You'll find Festive Wrapping Paper on the floor around Scrooge McDuck's store. | Image credit: GameLoft/VG247

They can’t be any old gift, however. These gifts have to be festive-themed, and for that, you’ll need Wrapping Paper. In the days leading up to Christmas, you’ll find rolls of Wrapping Paper cropping up around Scrooge McDuck’s store that you can collect.

In our experience, only one roll of Festive Wrapping Paper will spawn each separate day that we login, so you’ll need to have a little patience when it comes to completing this quest. That said, you can also acquire five pieces of Wrapping Paper at the time of writing using Disney Dreamlight Valley codes, which will help give you a headstart on completing the Ho! Ho! Ho! duty.

You can craft festive gifts using the Festive Wrapping Paper and other items at a Crafting Bench. | Image credit: GameLoft/VG247

Once you’ve some Wrapping Paper, you can then pay a visit to your nearest Crafting Bench and begin crafting festive-themed gifts from the ‘Functional Items’ tab. You’ll find that you actually have a choice between four different types of gift you can give to your neighbours, and the recipes for these are as follows:

Naughty Gift - 1x Wrapping Paper, 1x Coal

- 1x Wrapping Paper, 1x Coal Handcrafted Gift - 1x Wrapping Paper, 1x Holiday Feast Chair

- 1x Wrapping Paper, 1x Holiday Feast Chair Shiny Gift - 1x Wrapping Paper, 1x Shiny Emerald, 1x Shiny Ruby

- 1x Wrapping Paper, 1x Shiny Emerald, 1x Shiny Ruby Delicious Gift - 1x Wrapping Paper, 1x Hot Cocoa, 1x Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies

To finish off the Ho! Ho! Ho! duty, you’ll need to take your festive gifts and give them to ten different characters around Dreamlight Valley.

To finish off the Ho! Ho! Ho! duty, you'll need to take your festive gifts and give them to ten different characters around Dreamlight Valley.