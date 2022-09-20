Disney Dreamlight Valley: Best recipes to sell, and for energy

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Best recipes to sell, and for energyShow Remy how it’s done!
As you befriend various fan-favourite Disney characters and restore their cursed town in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll notice that there’s a lot you ought to do. Between character quests and the general grind, you’ll find that cooking any of the 150+ recipes on offer in Dreamlight Valley feels therapeutic almost.
That said, with that many recipes available, it’s easy enough to cook up different star ratings as and when, but which meals are best to save for selling off to Goofy, and what are the best recipes that you should cook up to boost your energy while you’re hard at work?
In this guide, we’ve shared some recipes, and explained which recipes are best to sell, and which you ought to keep for boosting your energy levels in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Best recipes to sell in Disney Dreamlight Valley
There are loads of recipes that you can make to turn a nice profit, but we’ve listed some of the most valuable dishes below for you to cook up!
Pumpkin Puffs - 1400 coins
- Pumpkin
- Egg
- Cheese
Pumpkin Soup - 1500 coins
- Pumpkin
- 1x Any Vegetable (not another pumpkin)
- Ginger
- Milk
Lancetfish Paella - 1700 coins
- Shrimp
- Lancetfish
- Tomato
- Rice
- Seafood
Lobster Roll - 1900 coins
- Lobster
- Garlic
- Butter
- Lemon
- Wheat
Potato Leek Soup - 1400 coins
- Potato
- Leek
- Milk
- Onion
- Garlic
Pan-Fried Anglerfish - 2500 coins
- Anglerfish
- Potato
- Tomato
- Zucchini
Poached Basil Butter Sturgeon - 2200 coins
- Sturgeon
- Basil
- Butter
- Lemon
Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish - 2200 coins
- Peanuts
- Anglerfish
Steamed Fugu - 1400 coins
- Fugu
- Ginger
- Garlic
Walleye en Papillote - 1700 coins
- Walleye
- 1x Any Vegetable
- Basil
- Oregano
Best recipes for energy in Disney Dreamlight Valley
You can eat just about anything in Disney Dreamlight Valley to restore a little energy, but some meals will fill your energy bar much faster than others. In some cases, you might even get a much-needed speed boost for eating something good.
Below, we’ve listed some recipes that’ll restore plenty of energy. A couple of these won’t provide as much energy as other dishes, but we’ve included them solely because their ingredients are so easily accessible!
Carp Salad - 2310 energy
- Carp
- Lettuce
- Lemon
Fish Sushi - 3261 energy
- Fugu
- Rice
- Seaweed
Lancetfish Paella - 4550 energy
- Shrimp
- Lancetfish
- Tomato
- Rice
- Seafood
Lobster Roll - 4928 energy
- Lobster
- Garlic
- Butter
- Lemon
- Wheat
Lemon Garlic Swordfish - 3713 energy
- Swordfish
- Lemon
- Garlic
Pan-Fried Anglerfish - 4194 energy
- Anglerfish
- Potato
- Tomato
- Zucchini
Poached Basil Butter Sturgeon - 4961 energy
- Sturgeon
- Basil
- Butter
- Lemon
Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish - 3960 energy
- Peanuts
- Anglerfish
Spicy Baked Bream - 3155 energy
- Bream
- Chilli Pepper
- Butter
Walleye en Papillote - 3689 energy
- Walleye
- 1x Any Vegetable
- Basil
- Oregano
Birthday Cake - 2310 energy
- Wheat
- Egg
- Butter
- Cocoa Bean
- Sugarcane
Pastry Cream and Fruits - 2332 energy
- 3x Any Fruit
- Milk
- Sugarcane
Hopefully you've found a recipe you've the ingredients for, and can get selling! All while keeping your energy levels maintained, of course. While you're here, don't forget to make sure your Royal Tools are fully upgraded, and go grab a companion!