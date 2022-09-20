Disney Dreamlight Valley: Best recipes to sell, and for energy

As you befriend various fan-favourite Disney characters and restore their cursed town in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll notice that there’s a lot you ought to do. Between character quests and the general grind, you’ll find that cooking any of the 150+ recipes on offer in Dreamlight Valley feels therapeutic almost.

Take a look at all the features you'll get to dabble with in Disney Dreamlight Valley's gameplay overview trailer.

That said, with that many recipes available, it’s easy enough to cook up different star ratings as and when, but which meals are best to save for selling off to Goofy, and what are the best recipes that you should cook up to boost your energy while you’re hard at work?

In this guide, we’ve shared some recipes, and explained which recipes are best to sell, and which you ought to keep for boosting your energy levels in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Best recipes to sell in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are loads of recipes that you can make to turn a nice profit, but we’ve listed some of the most valuable dishes below for you to cook up!

Pumpkin Puffs - 1400 coins

Pumpkin

Egg

Cheese

Pumpkin Soup - 1500 coins

Pumpkin

1x Any Vegetable (not another pumpkin)

Ginger

Milk

Lancetfish Paella - 1700 coins

Shrimp

Lancetfish

Tomato

Rice

Seafood

Lobster Roll - 1900 coins

Lobster

Garlic

Butter

Lemon

Wheat

Potato Leek Soup - 1400 coins

Potato

Leek

Milk

Onion

Garlic

Pan-Fried Anglerfish - 2500 coins

Anglerfish

Potato

Tomato

Zucchini

Poached Basil Butter Sturgeon - 2200 coins

Sturgeon

Basil

Butter

Lemon

Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish - 2200 coins

Peanuts

Anglerfish

Steamed Fugu - 1400 coins

Fugu

Ginger

Garlic

Walleye en Papillote - 1700 coins

Walleye

1x Any Vegetable

Basil

Oregano

Best recipes for energy in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can eat just about anything in Disney Dreamlight Valley to restore a little energy, but some meals will fill your energy bar much faster than others. In some cases, you might even get a much-needed speed boost for eating something good.

Below, we’ve listed some recipes that’ll restore plenty of energy. A couple of these won’t provide as much energy as other dishes, but we’ve included them solely because their ingredients are so easily accessible!

Carp Salad - 2310 energy

Carp

Lettuce

Lemon

Fish Sushi - 3261 energy

Fugu

Rice

Seaweed

Lancetfish Paella - 4550 energy

Shrimp

Lancetfish

Tomato

Rice

Seafood

Lobster Roll - 4928 energy

Lobster

Garlic

Butter

Lemon

Wheat

Lemon Garlic Swordfish - 3713 energy

Swordfish

Lemon

Garlic

Pan-Fried Anglerfish - 4194 energy

Anglerfish

Potato

Tomato

Zucchini

Poached Basil Butter Sturgeon - 4961 energy

Sturgeon

Basil

Butter

Lemon

Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish - 3960 energy

Peanuts

Anglerfish

Spicy Baked Bream - 3155 energy

Bream

Chilli Pepper

Butter

Walleye en Papillote - 3689 energy

Walleye

1x Any Vegetable

Basil

Oregano

Birthday Cake - 2310 energy

Wheat

Egg

Butter

Cocoa Bean

Sugarcane

Pastry Cream and Fruits - 2332 energy

3x Any Fruit

Milk

Sugarcane

Hopefully you've found a recipe you've the ingredients for, and can get selling! All while keeping your energy levels maintained, of course. While you're here, don't forget to make sure your Royal Tools are fully upgraded, and go grab a companion!