If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Best recipes to sell, and for energy

Show Remy how it’s done!
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on
A player cooks a meal beside Remy in Chez Remy in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you befriend various fan-favourite Disney characters and restore their cursed town in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll notice that there’s a lot you ought to do. Between character quests and the general grind, you’ll find that cooking any of the 150+ recipes on offer in Dreamlight Valley feels therapeutic almost.

Take a look at all the features you'll get to dabble with in Disney Dreamlight Valley's gameplay overview trailer.

That said, with that many recipes available, it’s easy enough to cook up different star ratings as and when, but which meals are best to save for selling off to Goofy, and what are the best recipes that you should cook up to boost your energy while you’re hard at work?

In this guide, we’ve shared some recipes, and explained which recipes are best to sell, and which you ought to keep for boosting your energy levels in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Best recipes to sell in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are loads of recipes that you can make to turn a nice profit, but we’ve listed some of the most valuable dishes below for you to cook up!

Pumpkin Puffs - 1400 coins

  • Pumpkin
  • Egg
  • Cheese

Pumpkin Soup - 1500 coins

  • Pumpkin
  • 1x Any Vegetable (not another pumpkin)
  • Ginger
  • Milk

Lancetfish Paella - 1700 coins

  • Shrimp
  • Lancetfish
  • Tomato
  • Rice
  • Seafood

Lobster Roll - 1900 coins

  • Lobster
  • Garlic
  • Butter
  • Lemon
  • Wheat

Potato Leek Soup - 1400 coins

  • Potato
  • Leek
  • Milk
  • Onion
  • Garlic
Potato Leek Soup, shown in the meals section of the collection menu in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Pan-Fried Anglerfish - 2500 coins

  • Anglerfish
  • Potato
  • Tomato
  • Zucchini

Poached Basil Butter Sturgeon - 2200 coins

  • Sturgeon
  • Basil
  • Butter
  • Lemon

Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish - 2200 coins

  • Peanuts
  • Anglerfish

Steamed Fugu - 1400 coins

  • Fugu
  • Ginger
  • Garlic

Walleye en Papillote - 1700 coins

  • Walleye
  • 1x Any Vegetable
  • Basil
  • Oregano
Walleye en Papillote, shown in the meals section of the collection menu in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Best recipes for energy in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can eat just about anything in Disney Dreamlight Valley to restore a little energy, but some meals will fill your energy bar much faster than others. In some cases, you might even get a much-needed speed boost for eating something good.

Below, we’ve listed some recipes that’ll restore plenty of energy. A couple of these won’t provide as much energy as other dishes, but we’ve included them solely because their ingredients are so easily accessible!

Carp Salad - 2310 energy

  • Carp
  • Lettuce
  • Lemon

Fish Sushi - 3261 energy

  • Fugu
  • Rice
  • Seaweed

Lancetfish Paella - 4550 energy

  • Shrimp
  • Lancetfish
  • Tomato
  • Rice
  • Seafood
Lancetfish Paella, shown in the meals section of the collection menu in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Lobster Roll - 4928 energy

  • Lobster
  • Garlic
  • Butter
  • Lemon
  • Wheat

Lemon Garlic Swordfish - 3713 energy

  • Swordfish
  • Lemon
  • Garlic

Pan-Fried Anglerfish - 4194 energy

  • Anglerfish
  • Potato
  • Tomato
  • Zucchini

Poached Basil Butter Sturgeon - 4961 energy

  • Sturgeon
  • Basil
  • Butter
  • Lemon

Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish - 3960 energy

  • Peanuts
  • Anglerfish

Spicy Baked Bream - 3155 energy

  • Bream
  • Chilli Pepper
  • Butter

Walleye en Papillote - 3689 energy

  • Walleye
  • 1x Any Vegetable
  • Basil
  • Oregano

Birthday Cake - 2310 energy

  • Wheat
  • Egg
  • Butter
  • Cocoa Bean
  • Sugarcane
Birthday Cake, shown in the meals section of the collection menu in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Pastry Cream and Fruits - 2332 energy

  • 3x Any Fruit
  • Milk
  • Sugarcane

Hopefully you've found a recipe you've the ingredients for, and can get selling! All while keeping your energy levels maintained, of course. While you're here, don't forget to make sure your Royal Tools are fully upgraded, and go grab a companion!

Tagged With

About the Author

Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get her to shut up about horror games since. When she's not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, she can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More On Disney Dreamlight Valley

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch