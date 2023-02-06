Disney Dreamlight Valley Sleep Schedules | Routine and schedules of all characters

Disney Dreamlight Valley sees you rubbing shoulders with decades-worth of classic characters as they settle into your neighbourhood. On top of this, they will often have you doing plenty of leg-work, sending you off to take care of tasks across the valley as you aim to complete Friendship Quests and get to the bottom of The Forgetting.

Don't forget to invite Buzz, Woody, and Stitch to the valley if you haven't already.

If, like me, you find yourself playing the game most often during nocturnal hours, you’ve probably noticed that your fellow residents will take themselves off to bed from time to time. This will prevent you from interacting with them whatsoever, and completing any of their quests.

If you have specific quests to complete or a character you want to befriend, you’ll want to know their sleep schedule. In this guide, we’ve detailed the sleep schedule of every Disney Dreamlight Valley character, so you're never left peering through windows wondering where everyone's gone again.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Sleep Schedules

Ariel - sleeps from 6AM to 10AM.

- sleeps from 6AM to 10AM. Anna - sleeps from 4/5AM to 8AM.

- sleeps from 4/5AM to 8AM. Buzz Lightyear - sleeps from 10PM to 2AM.

- sleeps from 10PM to 2AM. Donald - sleeps from 7AM to 11AM/12PM.

- sleeps from 7AM to 11AM/12PM. Prince Eric - sleeps from 7AM to 11AM/12PM.

- sleeps from 7AM to 11AM/12PM. Elsa - sleeps from 2/3AM to 7AM.

- sleeps from 2/3AM to 7AM. Goofy - sleeps from 5AM to 9AM.

- sleeps from 5AM to 9AM. Kristoff - sleeps from 10PM to 2AM.

- sleeps from 10PM to 2AM. Maui - sleeps from 1AM to 5AM.

- sleeps from 1AM to 5AM. Moana - sleeps from 9/10PM to 2AM.

- sleeps from 9/10PM to 2AM. Mother Gothel - sleeps from 1AM to 5AM.

- sleeps from 1AM to 5AM. Merlin does not sleep.

does not sleep. Minnie - sleeps from 7AM to 11AM/12PM.

- sleeps from 7AM to 11AM/12PM. Mickey - sleeps from 9/10PM to 2AM.

- sleeps from 9/10PM to 2AM. Remy - sleeps from 6PM to 10PM.

- sleeps from 6PM to 10PM. Scrooge does not sleep.

does not sleep. Scar - sleeps from 2AM to 6AM.

- sleeps from 2AM to 6AM. Stitch ’s sleeping pattern isn’t yet known.

’s sleeping pattern isn’t yet known. Ursula - sleeps from 6PM to 10PM.

- sleeps from 6PM to 10PM. WALL-E - sleeps from 3AM to 7AM.

- sleeps from 3AM to 7AM. Woody - sleeps from 2AM to 6AM.

I’ll be honest, I don’t know how half of the Disney Dreamlight Valley characters do it. Maybe there’s something in the air that has most of them thriving on a measly four hours of sleep, or maybe that’s just Merlin’s magic at work.

This list comes with thanks to Somer Angel’s Guide to Everything (which you can also find in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s very helpful Discord server), and shows the times when your favourite characters will be sleeping peacefully.

With all of this in mind, the ‘best’ time to catch every character possible in Disney Dreamlight Valley is during the day, specifically between 12PM and 6PM. This is the only period of time in which every character is awake!

For more help with Disney Dreamlight Valley, check out our guides on the best recipes, how to upgrade your home, and how to make more money.