Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to make money quickly

There aren't many more relaxing games out there than Disney Dreamlight Valley As you build a beautiful town full of friends, there’s nothing quite like being able to carry out all of your farming and foraging tasks alongside the likes of Goofy, Moana, WALL-E, and more.

Take a look at Disney Dreamlight Valley's gameplay overview trailer here.

On that note, moving everyone into your valley and upgrading things like stalls and stores certainly adds up over time, and leaves your pocket bereft of Star Coins pretty often. That said, in this guide we’ve explained a few ways that you can try to make more money quickly in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How do I make money quickly in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

There are a few ways you can spend your time trying to make more money in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While some are more effective than others and will rake in loads more Star Coins, there are plenty of ways to earn coins while going about your usual tasks and resource farming.

Clear Night Thorns

When you first start out in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it’ll be covered in purple Night Thorns. Clearing out all of these will often drop coins for you, and in some cases if you’re lucky, a yellow chest might even be dropped which will contain more money.

Every time you unlock a new area using Dreamlight, it’ll be covered in Night Thorns again for you to clear. In addition, more Night Thorns spawn every day for you to take care of.

Sell unwanted foraged items

This isn’t the most riveting way of farming for cash, nor does it fetch you that much money. However, it’s easy enough to do without needing to go out of your way.

Whenever you’re exploring the valley, completing quests and whatever else, be sure to forage all the items that you can. Whatever you need can be taken to storage or used, and the leftovers can be sold off to Goofy.

While I recommend always saving materials like wood, stone, and ore, there’s no harm in selling off your spare flowers, herbs, and whatever else you pick up.

Catch and sell fish

It’s as simple as it sounds. Go fishing, and sell off the rare fish that you won’t use for cooking meals.

More specifically, be sure to fish by the blue and yellow circles in bodies of water whenever they appear. More often than not, this means your catch will be a little more valuable. I personally save fish such as Cod, Herring, Lancetfish, and Anglerfish, as these can be used to cook meals more valuable than the fish themselves.

In addition, be sure to hang out with a character that specialises in fishing if you’re planning to fish for a while. Not only will this boost your friendship levels, but they’ll regularly drop some extra goods for you, too.

Mine for gems

Much like the above task, mining is better with a friend who specialises in it, so that you have the chance of gathering more gems, like Emeralds, or other resources.

Mining is a time-consuming task, but once you learn where every vein is to mine from, it’s easy enough to place your wells so that you can teleport between veins and continually mine. Always mine veins with coloured gems peeking out of them, but don’t neglect plain veins either; sometimes, these will hide away gems too.

Be sure to save any ore, coal, or rock you may find, and you may want to hold onto 2 or 3 of each gem for later use (they come up in quite a few quests!). Aside from this, you can sell all the gems you find for a half-decent price.

Cook and sell meals

Cooking up a storm and selling some meals has been my personal go-to for farming Star Coins. While resource farming for ingredients can take a short while sometimes, you’ll be able to outright buy many ingredients from Chez Remy once it’s fully upgraded.

There are quite a few recipes that’ll help you out financially in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and we’ve detailed them all in our guide to the best recipes to sell, and to use for energy. Many of the most valuable recipes use pumpkins or valuable fish, so be sure to keep a hold of these ingredients when you find them.

Grow pumpkins

Last, but not least, if farming is your forte, then you can start a pumpkin farm.

That said, pumpkins aren’t actually unlocked until much later in Disney Dreamlight Valley, when you’re able to unlock Forgotten Lands. Once here, you can fix up Goofy’s stall and purchase pumpkin seeds for 275 Star Coins.

That price for seeds may seem hefty, but rest assured, your pumpkins will sell for upwards of 600 coins when grown and sold. If you cook them and make Pumpkin Puffs or Pumpkin Soup, you can even earn upwards of 1000 coins for each meal.

That’s it for money-making methods across Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more, be sure to upgrade your tools, so you can access more areas, and don’t forget to feed the Critters!