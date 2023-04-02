The Lion King pounces into Disney Dreamlight Valley next week

The Lion King is making its way to Disney Dreamlight Valley next week as part of the games fourth update.

We got a sneak peak of April's Disney Dreamlight Valley back in February as part of a Nintendo Direct, but we weren't exactly sure when it would be out. Well, it's pretty soon now, as Simba and Nala will be joining the rest of the Disney cast April 5 (thanks, Eurogamer). Unsurprisingly, they're bringing a new Lion King themed realm along with them, as well as more "surprises," and a new Star Path. While specific details about the Star Path haven't been shared just yet, it does seem you'll be able to "celebrate the Disney Parks" with it, so presumably any items you got from it will be based on the theme parks.

Other details on the next update are pretty light, the Disney Dreamlight Valley did confirm that you'll be able to take photos with your favourite lamps in the photo mode - sorry, I'm being told this is one of those "April fools." What you'll actually be able to take photos with are one of your favourite animal companions, though personally I'd quite happily take a photo with the Pixar lamp, so I feel a bit heartbroken that Disney Dreamlight Valley would April fools me like that.

In terms of what's next for the game, we have a rough idea thanks to the content roadmap released in January. February saw the arrival of Encanto's Mirabel and Frozen's Olaf, as well as a Star Pass themed around Disney's 100th anniversary. The next update after April's is coming some time in early summer, and will apparently "unveil the secret to The Forgetting," and a new princess will "race into the Valley."

Multiplayer is also set to arrive this year, alongside other characters, realms, clothing and motifs, and decoration and furniture, but no word on when the former is set to launch.