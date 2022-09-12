Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to upgrade your house

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll start out with a quaint, run-down shack for a home. However, as you go about cleaning up the Plaza and getting to know the inhabitants - namely, Disney characters - you’ll find that your house can also be cleaned up and upgraded.

That said, you’ll have to put a significant amount of work in around Dreamlight Valley before Scrooge McDuck offers to help fix your place up. Yet, it’s worth it, as not only will your Dreamlight Valley home look better and be bigger, it’ll also store more!

Without further ado, here’s how to unlock house upgrades and finally upgrade your own house in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How do I unlock house upgrades in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

It’s not as straight-forward or as immediate as you’d have hoped, but to unlock house upgrades in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to be on Scrooge McDuck’s good side. That said, start off by building his shop beside your home for 1,000 coins.

This is Scrooge McDuck's shop!

As you make progress, continue to check in with Scrooge McDuck and complete any quests that he assigns to you. These include buying something from his shop, wearing some of Scrooge McDuck’s finest garments in an attempt to advertise the store, and will also see you finally unlock a Crafting Station.

Sooner or later, you’ll be tasked with the Dreamlight Valley Economy 101 quest, where you’ll need to sell off seven gems at Goofy’s stall.

Once this is complete, return to Scrooge McDuck, and he’ll give you a run down regarding house upgrades. Now, head inside your home and look to the left of the entrance. Here, there’ll now be a menu which can be accessed to upgrade the interior of your house by adding new rooms and so forth.

Check out this elevator to upgrade the interior of your house.

After upgrading your first room, this is what the interior house upgrade menu looks like.

After speaking with Scrooge McDuck once more, there’ll also be a Scrooge McDuck sign outside your home, and this is where you’ll need to go if you wish to upgrade the exterior of the house.

Exterior upgrades are very pricey... but they do add further home storage.

The first upgrade is primarily a cosmetic one, but they do also provide some additional storage inside your home! Following this, further exterior upgrades will build more floors in your house.

Upgrading your house is as simple as that, provided you're happy to help out Scrooge McDuck beforehand!