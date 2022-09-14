Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to level friendship fast

As you first embark on your new adventure in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll probably be surprised to find that Goofy, Scrooge McDuck, and Mickey Mouse are your immediate neighbours. While it might seem as though they’re doing the neighbourly thing of introducing you to the valley, you’ll later need to level your friendship with them in order to progress further.

Not only do you need to increase your friendship level with certain characters to unlock more of their character-specific quests, but this will also increase how many extra items these characters can find while you hang out with them when doing tasks. There’ll also come a point in which Merlin tasks you with reaching five-star friendship levels with multiple neighbours to teach you just how impactful friendship can be around Dreamlight Valley.

Without further ado, here’s how to level friendship fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How do I level friendship fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

There are a few things you can do in Disney Dreamlight Valley to send that pink friendship bar soaring.

Have daily discussions with characters

Each day, in real time, you will be able to have daily discussions with the characters across Dreamlight Valley. These don’t provide a huge boost to friendship, but it’s a little something, and it’s always worth completing the discussions when passing by a character or while hanging out with them; it takes a few seconds!

Goofy told me all about his artist uncle.

Give gifts daily

This suggestion is, by far, the quickest way to level friendship in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While it’s best to find out a character’s favourite gift of the day, you can also gift them just about anything over and over, and they’ll be grateful.

When you speak with a character and offer them a gift, their favourite gift of the day will appear. You’ll have three choices to choose from, and more often than not, there’s at least one or two easily accessible items to get your hands on.

Moana's favourite gifts for the day are shown in the lower right corner.

Do note that the gift of the day boost will only apply to the first favourite gift you give to that character. After that, any given gifts will be treated as standard, but there’s no limit on how many gifts you can give (that we’ve yet found, anyway), and you can keep gifting over and over until you reach your desired friendship level.

Complete character-specific quests

Last, but not least, if you want to raise friendship levels significantly and don’t mind putting in a little work, complete the character-specific quests that each of your neighbours will have. These quests don’t take all that much time, and often need doing to progress with the game as is!

Friendship quests conveniently have their own section in the quests menu!

Spend time together

You’ll have the opportunity to ask fellow townsfolk to hang out with you whenever you please. You can go about completing any tasks or errands while your new friend follows you around, and they’ll earn a small friendship boost as you do.

I hang out with Mickey whenever I need a fishing boost.

To get the most out of spending time with a friend, you should hang with friends who specialise in an activity that you plan to go and do. For example, if your Merlin specialises in Mining like mine does, it’s best to hang out with him while you farm for gems or Iron Ore. Similarly, if your Goofy specialises in Fishing, hang out with him while you go catch fish, and so forth.

This won’t only improve the boost to their friendship level as you complete activities, but your friend might be able to provide some extra items for you while you crack on cleaning up the valley.

Levelling friendship quickly in Disney Dreamlight Valley is almost as simple as making friends in real life. Except, I don’t think any of my friends would be very pleased if I gifted them some oregano.

