Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to get Emeralds

Disney Dreamlight Valley is the simulation game home to all those beloved Disney characters that people rave about. Personally, I won’t shut up about all of my new friends, because there’s simply so many delightful characters to have as one of your neighbours.

Look at this overview of all Disney Dreamlight Valley's features!

For life in the valley to go swimmingly, you’ll need to do a lot of foraging, farming, mining, and put in some general legwork around the clock. Disney Dreamlight Valley doesn’t feel like a huge grind though, making it feel rather refreshing. On that note, there’s a quest involving Merlin which requires some Emeralds, which aren’t the easiest of gems to find.

If you’re yet to encounter one of the glistening green gems, we’ve explained in this guide how to get Emeralds in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How do I get Emeralds in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Simply put, you get Emeralds how you would acquire any other gem: mining using your Pickaxe Royal Tool. However, you can’t mind just anywhere across Dreamlight Valley in the hunt for Emeralds.

The gem can only be found in the Valor Forest and Glade of Trust areas. Valor Forest can be unlocked using 3,000 Dreamlight, while the Glade of Trust requires 5,000. That said, I’d also suggest that Valor Forest is a little better for this while you don’t have upgraded tools; I’ve found that there are more veins to mine from.

Now, bear in mind that Emeralds appear to have a much rarer drop rate than other gems we’ve found so far. Not so much so that you’ll be grinding for seven hours to find it, like I recently did in order to find Dream Shards, but you’ll likely encounter multiple other gems before the illusive green gem drops. Keep persevering though. I salvaged around 4 Emeralds in an hour by repeatedly fast travelling between Glade of Trust and Valor Forest to mine.

All four of the Emeralds I found where from this same vein in Valor Forest...

It’s also worth bearing in mind that if you hang out with a character who’s efficient in the mining skill, you can gain more from each vein you mine. When you’re not gaining additional items, you’ll be boosting your friendship level with the character, so it’s win-win.

That’s all there is to finding and mining for Emeralds in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more on the game, check out how to upgrade your house, and how to make Ratatouille for Remy, because every valley needs him and Chez Remy as neighbours.