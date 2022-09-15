Disney Dreamlight Valley: Stuck on The Curse quest? Here’s how to get more Dream Shards

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a simulation game that’s packed with beloved fan-favourite characters, and it’s a rather pleasant world to jovially take on quests and farm away in. When it comes to quests, there’s plenty to embark on outside the main story, such as friendship quests and realm quests that’ll have new characters move in.

That said, there comes a point in the main story when Mother Gothel accidentally afflicts the rest of the town with a curse. Villagers are trapped in their homes aside from the ones that are needed in this quest, and as a result, a handful of players have run into a pretty big issue.

If you’re stuck with The Curse quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and are in severe need of some more Dream Shards, here’s what you can do.

Stuck on The Curse quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

If you’re here, you’re likely well aware what the issue with The Curse quest is in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Essentially, after freeing Mother Gothel from the treehouse in Glade of Trust, a curse afflicts the village. All NPCs aside from the ones partaking in this quest are locked in their houses, and you can’t access Goofy’s stall, McDuck’s shop, or much else for that matter.

Why is this an issue? Well, to continue you with the quest, you require 5 Dream Shards and 5 Night Shards. Night Shards regularly drop when mining or digging, but Dream Shards, honestly, are nowhere to be seen.

If you’re a much wiser player than I am, you probably haven’t spent every single Dream Shard given to you at the beginning of the game, and you won’t end up in this scenario. That said, nobody tells you just how valuable Dream Shards are, nor that the drop rate is rather measly after having cleared all areas of Night Thorns.

While it’s quite amusing imagining the likes of Mickey, Goofy, Moana and more locked inside their homes wondering what’s happening, the grind to find Dream Shards is not.

This is my character, relieved and delirious, after having eventually grinded just enough to free the town and power this Pillar.

How do I get more Dream Shards in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Gameloft has advised that, as a result, Dream Shard drops will be increased in an upcoming update. If you can’t wait till then, and also don’t mind a bit of a grind, there are a few ways of encountering them sooner. I will warn you, though, it took me seven hours to find just two of them.

Clear out Night Thorns

You can get more Dream Shards by clearing Night Thorns. This is perhaps the quickest and easiest way, but if you’ve already cleared the valley out, then it’s going to be a struggle. 10 new Night Thorns will appear daily, and if you have the patience to grind things like fishing, cooking, and growing vegetables, you can save up Dreamlight to open a new area.

A new area will have a significant amount of Night Thorns to clear, so with any luck and plenty of time, you may be able to grab a few Dream Shards by doing this.

Feed Critters

Secondly, Dream Shards can be given to you by Critters if you feed them their favourite foods, and to help, Reddit user Goobamoo shared an incredibly helpful insight into how each Critter should be approached; I’ll be honest and say that both Raccoons and Crocodiles had me truly stumped.

Rabbits like Carrots. They’ll jump at you then run away; follow them three times to be able to approach and feed them.

They’ll jump at you then run away; follow them three times to be able to approach and feed them. Turtles like Seaweed. They’ll retreat into their shell when you approach. Simply stand and wait for them to pop out again.

They’ll retreat into their shell when you approach. Simply stand and wait for them to pop out again. Raccoons like Blueberries. When the Critter stops and stands on its hind legs like a meerkat, do not move. When they crouch immediately after, take one step and stand still. Repeat this until you’re able to feed them.

When the Critter stops and stands on its hind legs like a meerkat, do not move. When they crouch immediately after, take one step and stand still. Repeat this until you’re able to feed them. Crocodiles like Lobster. When a Croc bobs its head downwards, take one step and stand still. Like the Raccoon, repeat this until you can feed them.

Goobamoo hadn’t quite worked out how to approach Squirrels just yet, and neither have I; these little guys seem to pick and choose when they want to let me feed them.

All Activities

Technically, you can and should be able to acquire Dream Shards from everything, much like Night Shards. That said, I spent seven hours simply cleaning up the town, farming, mining, and general resource gathering, and it was only when I encountered more Night Thorns that I finally got lucky.

Based off the Reddit post discussing the issue, too, it appears some have had luck with Critters more so than Night Thorns. Either way, good luck acquiring those Dream Shards!

